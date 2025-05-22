Will the Slate Truck Usher in a New Era of 3D Printing Car Customization?

In 2021, we wrote an article about the auto industry perhaps ushering in a new era of coach building. With an electric car putting most of its components in a skateboard type configuration, we imagined that it would eventually become more common to allow for, or actively engage with, coach building and customization enablers so they could build on top of the skateboard. A company could sell a lot of standard battery packs with drive trains and others could extend them for every industry.

This is similar to what happened to the Model T, when companies turned them into ice trucks, vans, buses, and more to create commercial vehicles. Economically speaking, it seems to make a lot of sense—industrialize simple standard items and let the market take care of customization. The US car aftermarket is worth around $300 billion a year, and this could engender a host of companies and designers working on the platform. A car platform could be valuable if it delivers on low cost and becomes a very operationally excellent lean business by taking out all of the complexity and options as well. Now electric pickup truck company Slate offers a simple vehicle that aims to, after US government incentives, cost $20,000. With cars now moving ever upward in pricing, that fills a huge gap in the market. The car is hopefully going to go into wide release in a year or so.

The company aims to offer 100 attachment points where accessories can easily be added. Body panels, interior configurations, the grille, the bed, and many other things can be changed easily. Obviously, an inexpensive basic car could deliver on a lot of value. The company could also perhaps scale more easily than other firms by focusing on delivering on one model with essentially one option: the size of the battery pack. The US-made truck could also avoid a lot of tariff hassle by simplifying its supply chain. The company has already implemented 3D printable covers for the interior, light and other exterior covers, and the grille. Slate hopes to offer open source car parts to the masses and have everyone make their perfect truck. Parts could also be easily placed and then removed, allowing you to have a pickup during the week and a double cab for the weekends.

The 160 to 240 mile range, two-person truck is slated to do well if it delivers on its promises. But, will the customization element work? On the one hand, we can see the paradox of choice whereby people avoid picking customized products faced with too many options. On the other hand, current cars have a lot of options already and people still buy them. Also, the early hot rodding community came from people buying super inexpensive Model Ts and other chassis, and then customizing them according to their own visions. Many in the car customization community already do that. There are also communities around second hand Land Cruisers being modded for overlanding, and many people now are turning vans into tiny houses or campers themselves. The moment is really ripe for a customization movement to emerge among the young.

Young people take to customization well and do want things to be “just so.” At the same time, they could avoid playing the money game of one-upmanship and instead rely on their customization skills for wows and street cred. Generally however, many will be reticent to partake in the total design of their customized vehicles. Instead, a many-tiered customization model will probably emerge. One genius engineer, Jane, develops a camping tent attachment, turning the Slate into an overnight camper. Tom then changes her design so your pets can sleep inside. The resulting design becomes popular, and Pedro’s 3D Printing Factory produces it for people. Jimmy prints it at home, but he is a rarity, while Janice has designed her own version from scratch. Meanwhile, Emil makes a parametric version of the rack that lets everyone tweak it to their heart’s content, and this extends the functionality and use of the design. It makes choices for consumers easier, takes away fear, and allows people at different levels of need and skill to take part in making something their own.

It would be interesting if Slate could manage the attribution of each of these contributors. Perhaps a vibrant ecosystem will emerge in making custom parts per client wishes, or making customization tools and files for the car. But, even if they capture just some of the creativity of Thingiverse, Printables, and Handy, Slate will have thousands of premade design files on hand that people will freely share.

Some of the parts in question, especially the grille and interior components, are safety-relevant for passengers or pedestrians. The US is very litigious, but where car customization and the aftermarket are concerned, it’s a bit of a free for all. In the tighter safety regimes of Europe and other countries, it is unclear if what Slate wants to do will be allowed. There are also a lot of safety concerns generally about 3D printed components on cars. A unlucky accident could derail customized car printing. We also do not know if the company will actually make it to market. Perhaps it will raise the price of the car significantly, or initial reviews will be bad. Barring a VinFast type of scenario or something akin to the fates of Fisker and Nikola, Slate has a strong chance to remake automotive manufacturing.

If the car is moderately successful, it could really become a significant enabler to 3D printing in car customization. I believe that the example set by Slate will be followed by others. Furthermore, there are plenty of white vans and commercial vehicles that can use customization as well. Most importantly, I think that the marketing splash by Slate is sure to wake up some startup and entrepreneurship energies across the world. If you look at the attractive pricing of Mercedes Sprinter vans, the Volkswagen Caddy, and more, as well as the Slate and pre-owned vehicles, you’ll see a huge opportunity emerging. The default online platform for customized car components could very well generate billions in revenue. And if many of those parts are made on demand, quickly, and inexpensively through 3D printing, then yes, I would conclude that Slate will have, indirectly, brought about a glorious future for 3D printing in car customization.

