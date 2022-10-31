AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

Leading Saudi Construction Firm Breaks Ground on First Two-Story 3D Printed Home in Middle East

8 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAutomationConstruction 3D PrintingSustainability
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Dar Al Arkan, the largest property developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), announced that the company has broken ground on the Middle East’s first two-story home built with additive construction (AC) methods. Dar Al Arkan announced its first residential 3D printed construction project in the summer of 2021.

Rendering of Dar Al Arkan’s Shams al Riyadh project

Concurrently with the first project’s launch, Dar Al Arkan also announced that the company had partnered with the leading firm in the AC market segment, Denmark’s COBOD. Relevantly, COBOD’s signature machine, the BOD2 concrete printer, is also in-use on the recently announced project in Houston, Texas to construct the US’s first two-story printed residence.

In a press release about the Middle East’s first two-story printed residence, the project manager of 3D construction printing at Dar Al Arkan, Wael Al Hagan, commented, “Dar Al Arkan is currently building the second villa, which will typically take a month to complete, but we’ve already finished the first floor in only eight days. …[The] villa has additional insulation layers and features that ensure energy conservation, saving up to 30 percent in energy consumption. Our efforts are focused on developing the Kingdom’s real estate sector by integrating the latest trends and technologies, drawn from global best practices to enhance our industry locally and deliver on the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Site of Dar Al Arkan’s two-story villa

Vision 2030 is an all-encompassing economic and infrastructural overhaul that the KSA announced in 2016, a little over a year before King Salman deposed his nephew, Muhammad bin Nayef, as Crown Prince, replacing the latter with Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who is King Salman’s son. Given that MBS was the one who, as deputy Crown Prince, announced the Vision 2030 plan, the decade-plus megaproject is often viewed as interchangeable with his leadership. In particular, it is seen as an effort to deflect away from some of KSA’s more flagrant human rights abuses.

Along with a general plan to wean the Kingdom’s economy off of its dependence on fossil fuel profits, the centerpiece of Vision 2030 is the project called NEOM, the name for the wildly ambitious, futuristic, idiosyncratically narrow smart city that KSA has been hyping for years. That project is drastically behind schedule: initially announced in 2017, NEOM was intended to be partially finished by 2020, and expanded by 2025. Delays related to the exodus of Western businesses from KSA owing to the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, followed by the pandemic, now make those deadlines seem impossible.

On the other hand, Dar Al Arkan, for one, seems to be pushing along on the Shams Ar Riyadh project, a “city-within-a-city” in KSA’s capital, which is also the largest city on the Arabian peninsula. Both of Dar Al Arkan’s printed villa projects are a part of Shams Ar Riyadh, which has already sold out of all its units. Additionally, MBS announced another project last week, worth $10 billion, called the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative. Considering the growing inextricability between additive manufacturing (AM) technologies and the idea of supply chain resilience, KSA is almost certainly in the process of ramping up its incorporation of AM — including the AC market segment.

Along those lines, does it matter if NEOM is never, in fact, built? Given KSA’s progress on admittedly less ambitious, less broad-sweeping projects, NEOM could end up proving just as valuable as a sandbox for new tech as it ever would be as a real place where people actually live. Moreover, the growing bonds between KSA and China suggests a realistic rationale behind the possibility that the Kingdom could be having to go to evermore extreme lengths to hide its hand on the global stage. NEOM may never be completed, but if KSA’s economy is transformed in the process of its development, that might be easily forgiven.

Images courtesy of Dar Al Arkan

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Microwave Kilns, Bike Holders and Fiber Optics

Imaginarium 3D Printing Service Becomes First Member of HP Digital Manufacturing Network in India

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 30, 2022

We’re ramping up again in this week’s roundup, with several events taking place, including ICAM 2022, DEVELOP3D Live, ASME’s AM Medical Summit, and more. In terms of webinars, Stratasys and...

October 30, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessElectronics

FUJIFILM to Manufacture Conductive Materials from Electroninks

Electroninks, an Austin-based maker/supplier of advanced manufacturing materials, announced that the company has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants Inc., a division under the umbrella of...

October 28, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingConsumer GoodsFeatured StoriesReviewsSports

Review: Cobra 3D Printed Putter Improves 3DPrint.com CEO’s Golf Game

In our latest product review, Alan Meckler, CEO of 3DPrint.com’s parent company, 3DR Holdings, had the opportunity to test out one of Cobra Golf’s 3D printed putters, made using HP’s...

October 24, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 23, 2022

This week is a lot less busy in terms of 3D printing webinars and roundups! There are still some conferences and summits to attend, and Stratasys and Markforged are each...

October 23, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
ExOne
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Windform
Arburg
GE Additive
Velo
EOS
Flashforge
Formnext
D3D
FacFox
ASTM ICAM
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides