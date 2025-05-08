AMT Shakes Up 3D Printing Market with Affordable, High-Performance Post-Processing Consumables

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), a global leader in automated 3D printing post-processing, is launching a new line of consumables that promises to significantly reduce operational costs for additive manufacturing users. Designed for compatibility with DyeMansion® systems, the new range includes aftermarket colouring capsules for the DM60® and blasting media for the Powershot® S and C systems—offering up to 50% cost savings compared to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) pricing.

AMT’s new consumables come as a direct response to growing customer frustration with the high costs and limited supply options in the 3D printing post-processing market. According to AMT CEO Joseph Crabtree, “Many of our customers told us that consumable prices were holding them back from scaling production. Our new range brings idle equipment back online and enables more sustainable, cost-effective operations.”

Unlike some aftermarket options that require adjustments or risk compromising quality, AMT’s new capsules and blasting media are engineered as true plug-and-play replacements. The new capsule design ensures a seamless fit within existing DyeMansion® equipment, requiring no modifications to machines or workflows.

Dr. Konstantin Rybalcenko, AMT’s Chief Scientist, emphasized the performance parity achieved through extensive R&D: “We’ve worked with leading suppliers and tested extensively with top-tier service bureaus to ensure our consumables meet or exceed the same industrial standards our customers rely on. Consistency, ease of use, and quality were our top priorities.”

The new consumables will be available for order via AMT’s newly launched webshop and a growing global reseller network. Beyond the initial savings, customers can unlock additional discounts with volume purchases and long-term agreements, making this a strategic move for high-throughput operations.

For Paul Carlson, AMT’s Chief Commercial Officer, the launch marks a broader shift in the industry. “Dependence on a single-source supplier isn’t sustainable. We’ve seen in other sectors how competition drives innovation and quality. We’re now bringing that same mindset to post-processing in additive manufacturing.”

AMT isn’t stopping at cost savings. The company is also investing in sustainability with the upcoming release of an environmentally responsible line of dyes. These new formulations are designed for safe disposal through conventional waste streams, reducing the burden of effluent treatment and supporting more sustainable facility operations. The eco-dyes will be launched later this year, with no compromise on performance or colour fidelity.

In addition to consumables, AMT is preparing to expand its hardware lineup. A new compact desktop colouring system is in development, designed for compatibility with AMT’s DPX depowdering and SFX vapor smoothing platforms. Aimed at smaller production environments or R&D labs, this new unit will bring lab-quality colouring to the benchtop, extending AMT’s reach beyond industrial-scale installations.

As part of the launch campaign, AMT is offering early access and free samples through its website. Interested users can sign up at amtechnologies.com/dye-blk-sign-up to be among the first to evaluate the new consumables.

With this move, AMT is sending a clear message: post-processing doesn’t need to be expensive. With proven performance, significant cost savings, and a commitment to sustainability, the company is positioning itself as the go-to alternative for 3D printing facilities looking to streamline operations and scale more efficiently.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.