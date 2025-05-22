3D Printed Skin: Australia Leads the World with Breakthrough Trial in Sydney

A world-first clinical trial is underway in Sydney, and it’s rewriting the future of burn treatment. At the Concord Burns Unit, a patient has become the first in the world to receive 3D printed skin made from her own cells, printed directly onto a surgically created wound. The breakthrough could transform how doctors treat serious burn injuries, and it’s starting in Australia.

The groundbreaking procedure was offered to Rebecca Jane Torbruegge, a young nurse who suffered a leg burn during a go-kart accident at Eastern Creek. When her skin began to “bubble,” she knew she needed help and contacted the Burns Unit at Concord Hospital, which is part of Concord Repatriation General Hospital, a major teaching facility in Sydney affiliated with the University of Sydney. The hospital also houses the New South Wales (NSW) Statewide Severe Burn Injury Service, making it a leading center for burn care in the region.

There, she met Dr. Joanneke Maitz, Concord Hospital’s Burns and Reconstructive Surgery Research Group leader, who invited her to participate in a clinical trial using cutting-edge 3D bioprinting.

“I thought about it for a bit and then thought, ‘Yeah, why not?’” said Torbruegge.

This wasn’t just any skin treatment. The medical team collaborated with biotech company Inventia Life Science to 3D print new skin onto a surgical wound using a robotic device. That wound was created when doctors removed a small patch of healthy skin to graft onto her burn injury. Instead of leaving the donor site to heal on its own, they printed new skin, made from her own cells, directly onto it.

Making that possible is a device developed for use at the bedside. The machine, created in partnership with Concord Hospital’s Skin Laboratory, is designed to print living skin directly where needed, layer by layer, mimicking the body’s natural tissue.

What’s more, the results are already encouraging. Roughly two weeks after the procedure, Torbruegge returned to the hospital to meet Health Minister Ryan Park and Strathfield Member of Parliament (MP) Jason Yat-Sen Li.

The patient reported, “I was so surprised there was no pain. I was expecting some pain—at least in the spot where they took the graft—but it was fine. My biggest issue was staying still for six days!”

What Makes This a Big Deal

Burn injuries are among the most difficult wounds to treat. They often require skin grafts taken from elsewhere on the body, a painful and invasive process that brings its own complications. Healing can be slow and painful, and scarring is often severe. Poor outcomes can affect not only a person’s physical health but also their emotional well-being and quality of life. They also place a significant financial strain on healthcare systems.

This trial shows a glimpse into a future where skin grafting could become faster, less painful, and more effective. Using a patient’s own cells removes the risk of rejection, and early studies show that the printed skin heals faster and may reduce scarring.

“This is life-changing technology that can make a world of difference to people with burn injuries and soft tissue loss,” said Park during his visit to the facility. “It further enhances Concord Burns Unit’s reputation as a developing centre of excellence for burns care globally.”

According to Maitz, this is just the beginning. The current clinical trial is a safety study. That means the printed skin is used on wounds created during skin graft procedures, and not directly on burn wounds yet. But the goal is to eventually print skin directly onto burn injuries and deeper wounds at the patient’s bedside.

“This is the future,” said Maitz. “It is a world first, at Concord Hospital, to 3D print at the bedside.”

Australia’s Role in Medical Innovation

This achievement places Australia at the forefront of medical research. The Concord Burns Unit has been gaining international attention for its work in tissue regeneration and trauma recovery, and this new trial strengthens its role as a global leader in burn care innovation.

The 3D bioprinting device used in the trial was developed by Inventia, an Australian company best known for its proprietary LIGŌ surgical robot. The machine can print complex structures with living cells directly onto the body. This kind of precision and adaptability is key to moving from traditional skin grafts to fully bioprinted skin replacements.

Australia has been steadily building a name in the global biomedical space. From cancer research to organ printing, the country is becoming a hub for biotech startups and academic medical breakthroughs. Government support and hospital partnerships like the one at Concord are helping make that possible.

If this clinical trial continues to show positive results, the team hopes to move to the next phase: applying the technology directly to burn wounds. Once this happens, it will be a major leap in personalized, regenerative medicine.

The Concord team is expected to continue evaluating the safety, effectiveness, and long-term healing outcomes of printed skin over the coming months. If successful, the technology could be scaled to other hospitals and become a new standard in burn treatment.

For patients like Rebecca Torbruegge, the impact is already personal. “I feel really lucky,” she said.

