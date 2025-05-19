AMR Software
3DPOD 254: Jay Dinsmore, ADDMAN Group

May 19, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusiness

Jay Dinsmore founded the eponymous company Dinsmore years ago. Since then, he’s had many an adventure in hiring people, managing them, training them, keeping them, and getting the best out of them. Meanwhile, he’s wrestled machines across several technologies as well. We also discuss the takeover by ADDMAN of his firm and the path ahead. We really run the gamut here from finance to operations, and I think it’s an enlightening entrepreneurship and growth story.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Print Services

