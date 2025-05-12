3DPOD 253: Jacob Nuechterlein, Part 2: Fortius Metals, and a Metal AM Materials Masterclass

Jacob Nuechterlein is back with us. Initially we go into Fortius Metals discussing the special materials that firm has for DED. But, the meat and bones of this episode is metals more generally. What’s is an oxygen dispersion steel, what about a superalloy? And what are refractories? When is something a metal matrix composite? And can we have things that fit into multiple categories? Rather confusingly, the answer is yes. Jacob helps guide us through a lot of often used but little understood terms which should help us all understand metals better.

