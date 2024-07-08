3DPOD Episode 206: Electron Beam Metal 3D Printing with Wayland Additive CEO Will Richardson

Will Richardson started the electron beam company Wayland Additive nearly five years ago. Since then, the UK firm has been part of the eBeam renaissance, witnessing a resurgence of electron beam vendors and users. Concurrently, the UK and its defense establishment have significantly increased their adoption of additive manufacturing (AM). Was Wayland just in the right place at the right time, or does the company have much more going for it? In this episode of the 3DPOD, Richardson discusses the architecture of their machines, the applications they’re working on, NeuBeam’s particle neutralization, process monitoring, and more, demonstrating that his firm is not just here to stay but here to grow.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.