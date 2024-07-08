3DPOD Episode 206: Electron Beam Metal 3D Printing with Wayland Additive CEO Will Richardson

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessEuropeMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Share this Article

Will Richardson started the electron beam company Wayland Additive nearly five years ago. Since then, the UK firm has been part of the eBeam renaissance, witnessing a resurgence of electron beam vendors and users. Concurrently, the UK and its defense establishment have significantly increased their adoption of additive manufacturing (AM). Was Wayland just in the right place at the right time, or does the company have much more going for it? In this episode of the 3DPOD, Richardson discusses the architecture of their machines, the applications they’re working on, NeuBeam’s particle neutralization, process monitoring, and more, demonstrating that his firm is not just here to stay but here to grow.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

McLaren Teams with Divergent for Advanced 3D Printing in Supercars

Simulation Complete: Pioneer Crew Wraps Up Year-Long Mission in 3D Printed Mars Habitat

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

The US Air Force: Kings of 3D Printing

The US Air Force is currently one of the largest funding bodies in 3D printing. The amount of work that the Air Force is doing in 3D printing is simply...

July 4, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Indian Bridges, Lamps & Patches

Ohhio’s 3D printed lamps are super fun, kind of a bubblegum Memphis design, and they totally remind me how many designs and brands in 3D printing take themselves way too...

June 21, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingNorth AmericaScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

2024 NASA Grants Feature Top 3D Printing Tech

NASA has again proven its commitment to innovation by awarding nearly 250 small business teams funding to develop cutting-edge technologies. This year’s Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and...

June 20, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Holography in Space & Fyous Reusable Molds

Fyous, founded by Joshua Shires and Thomas Bloomfield has developed PolyMorphic molding where 28,000 pins can be reset to make new molds. This dynamic molding technology could accelerate time to...

June 18, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
Formnext
AM Energy
FacFox
ADG Salary Survey
AMR Military
3D Systems
Formnext Chicago
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides