Campus Alert: UK Tightens Controls on 3D Printed Firearms at Universities

United Kingdom (UK) authorities are warning that while 3D printing is an incredible tool for innovation, it’s increasingly being misused to for homemade guns, a problem seen in recent cases involving students. In fact, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has urged universities and other places like libraries and schools to keep an eye on 3D printing activities, as the technology can produce gun parts that, when put together, form fully functional weapons.

Legally, 3D printed guns are treated the same as any other firearm in the UK, so making, owning, or sharing them is illegal and can lead to up to ten years in prison. Moreover, new laws are on the way to make sharing CAD files for these guns a crime, closing what the UK considers a loophole and ensuring that 3D printed guns are entirely banned. This move comes after law enforcement and other government bodies consider the misuse of 3D printed guns a growing concern.

Recent data from 3DPrint.com reveals a steady global trend in arrests related to 3D printed guns, with a record 142 in 2023. In Europe, the situation is becoming more pronounced. The UK saw its total 3D printed gun arrests rise from 24 in 2023 to 30 by mid-2024—a 25% increase that now accounts for about 9% of the global total. European authorities, particularly in the UK and France, have been ramping up enforcement efforts against the illegal production and use of these homemade weapons.

What’s more, there have already been incidents in the UK where parts of a 3D printed gun were recovered during police searches at universities. In some cases, teenagers have been found to have the components needed to assemble a working firearm. Although only a few of these cases have resulted in a fully assembled gun, the fact that parts are being printed and collected was enough to worry officers.

The main concern about 3D printed guns is that they can be made privately without the oversight of buying a firearm from a licensed dealer. This lack of regulation makes it easier for people who do not have access to weapons to create them. In fact, the NCA has pointed out that in addition to the fact that the quality of these guns has improved over time, they pose a significant risk because they can be made with little to no regulation. Several cases have involved students and young people experimenting with 3D printing, raising alarms among law enforcement.

Universities, libraries, and even high schools are being scrutinized because they often have 3D printers for students and other users. According to a report by British newspaper The Times, the NCA released a bulletin report to UK institutions, urging them to monitor the use of their equipment and to be alert for any signs that someone might be trying to print parts for a gun. The NCA hopes that by keeping a close watch on 3D printing activities, these institutions can help prevent misuse of the technology. The idea is to educate those who manage these facilities so they can recognize potential red flags and report any suspicious behavior. The NCA bulletin on 3D printed firearms is set to be shared with universities via the Department for Education later this week.

Recently, the UK government has been working on new legislation to close a loophole that allowed for the sharing of CAD files for firearms. Under the proposed law, it will be illegal to share the files for 3D printed firearms, even if the files might seem harmless. This change is meant to make it harder for people to access the information needed to make a gun at home.

As 3DPrint.com has pointed out in the last few years, the accessibility of 3D printing means it could be easier for criminals to bypass traditional gun control measures. Criminals have turned to 3D printing as an alternative when it is too difficult or too expensive to obtain conventional firearms. This is one of the main reasons the NCA works closely with educational institutions and plans new legislation.

With new legislation on the horizon, the move to criminalize the sharing of blueprints is seen as a key measure to stop the rise of 3D printed firearms. As this technology advances, the UK government has expressed that it will be crucial for law enforcement, educational institutions, and the public to stay informed about the potential risks and how to respond to them without restricting the legitimate use of 3D printing.

