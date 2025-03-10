New FABRX Study Says 3D Printed Pills Cuts Costs by 35%

For patients who need specially made medications, traditional pharmacy methods can be slow, expensive, and not always precise. FABRX is changing that with 3D printing, making personalized prescriptions faster, safer, and more affordable. The UK-based pioneer in 3D printed pharmaceuticals has released research proving that 3D printing can revolutionize medication preparation in community pharmacies.

The study, published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics, highlights the company’s M3DIMAKER 1 pharmaceutical 3D printer, which promises to auto-fill capsules with remarkable precision, cutting manual labor in half, lowering costs, and making pharmacies safer by reducing human error, ensuring consistent doses, and improving quality control in custom-made medications.

The Problem with Traditional Compounding

Compounding pharmacies create personalized medications for patients when standard drugs don’t meet their needs. This process is often slow and repetitive, with pharmacists manually measuring and mixing ingredients without advanced quality control tools. These time-consuming, manual methods can result in mistakes, like overdoses, underscores, or inconsistent treatments.​

In the United States, compounded medications account for up to 3% of all pharmaceutical prescriptions. A study by researchers from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy and St. Louis College of Pharmacy found that 1.4% of commercially insured members used compounded drugs in 2013, up from 1.1% in 2012. The average cost of these medications increased by 130% during that time, from $308.49 to $710.36. Additionally, error rates in compounding pharmacies have been reported between 6% and 10%, with wrong-dose errors being the most common. ​

With the demand for compounded medications increasing in recent years, FABRX’s contribution is crucial. Drug shortages, personalized medicine, and an aging population that often requires specialized medication dosages and forms have boosted the need for compounding services. Due to growing demand, the U.S. compounding pharmacy market was worth about $6.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2033, growing by 6.1% each year.

Regulators like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warn that compounded drugs aren’t FDA-approved, so their safety, quality, and effectiveness aren’t checked before reaching patients. This can lead to serious risks, like incorrect dosages or contamination. There have been cases of overdoses and other harmful effects linked to compounded medications. Still, personalized medicine remains crucial for patients who need specific dosages or custom treatments.

3D Printing a Safer Alternative

FABRX’s research focused on 3D printing minoxidil capsules commonly used to treat hair loss and hypertension. Using the M3DIMAKER 1, the study showed that 3D printing can reduce capsule production costs by up to 35% for 2.5 mg doses and 20% for 5 mg doses. But cost savings were just the start.

The brand’s automated system also led to a 55% reduction in manual labor and streamlined production time by 10%, a major advantage for pharmacies that struggle with high workloads and repetitive strain injuries among staff. What’s more, the printer integrates automated quality control, which ensures consistent capsule weight, uniform drug distribution, and precise dosing, and is a game-changer for patient safety.

The M3DIMAKER 1 uses semi-solid extrusion (SSE) additive manufacturing (AM), which allows precise control over medication formulation. Unlike traditional methods that rely on powder-based filling, which can lead to airborne contamination and inconsistencies, 3D printing uses a controlled process where a pharma-ink, a semi-solid mixture of active ingredients and excipients, is precisely deposited into each capsule.

FABRX’s system also includes real-time monitoring tools, such as an integrated balance that weighs each capsule individually and pressure sensors that detect blockages or inconsistencies. These checks help pharmacists avoid errors that might go unnoticed in traditional compounding.

Tested in the Real World

The study was implemented in a real community pharmacy in Madrid, where nine patients received 3D printed minoxidil capsules as part of their prescribed treatment. The capsules met all European Pharmacopeia standards, including mass uniformity, drug content, and dissolution rates, proving that this is much more than an experimental idea and that it is, in fact, ready for real-world use.

FABRX also tested the capsules and found they remained stable for three months, which is the usual length of a minoxidil treatment. To make sure the printer was fully cleaned between uses, they used a lab test called High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) testing, which confirmed no leftover medication was present—eliminating the risk of cross-contamination.

The implications of this breakthrough are huge. Beyond minoxidil, if 3D printing in pharmacies becomes common, local pharmacies could quickly make custom medications on demand. This would make it easier for patients with rare diseases, children, and those who need specific doses to get the right treatment.

Hospitals, too, could integrate these systems for point-of-care drug production, ensuring that every patient gets a tailored treatment without the need for costly mass manufacturing, hopes FABRX. This could be vital for cancer treatments, pain management, and hormone therapies, where even small changes in dosage can affect patients’ health.

There are still legal challenges since many countries don’t have clear rules for 3D printed medications. But FABRX’s study makes a strong case for updating regulations.

Some countries are already moving ahead in this arena. The U.S. led the way when the FDA approved the first 3D printed pill, Spritam, in 2015. Germany and China are seeing rapid growth in their 3D printed drug markets, with projections showing significant expansion over the next decade. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is investing in 3D printed medical products as part of its Dubai 3D Printing Strategy.

As more governments realize the benefits of 3D printed medications, pharmacies could eventually receive ready-to-use pharma-ink cartridges, making it easier to create custom medications with fewer mistakes and becoming a standard option for patients needing tailored treatments.

