Technology and Material Advisor Aids Customers in 3D Printing Services via MakerVerse

As additive manufacturing (AM) services evolve to serve the industrial 3D printing era, they are increasingly attempting to differentiate themselves and, more importantly, adequately serve their customers’ needs. Among them is MakerVerse, a part sourcing platform that was launched in 2022 with the backing of Siemens Energy and ZEISS. To further set itself apart and aid users in the part procurement process, the startup has announced the release of its Technology and Material Advisor.
Because digital manufacturing technologies are so varied and carrying different sets of advantages and disadvantages, they can be difficult to navigate. The new tool from MakerVerse is meant to streamline that process. Users can choose from more than 20 desired properties—such as high resolution, heat resistance, and high yield strength—before the tool generates the best-fitting materials for a selection of 3D printing technologies. This includes both metals and polymers, with associated data sheets, across 40 different materials.
“Tools like this can assist users in focusing on their core strengths, which is innovating and creating,” said MakerVerse CEO Markus Seibold. “We aim to relieve users of time- consuming challenges so that they can concentrate on developing new solutions and products. We take care of everything else.”
The Technology and Material Advisor complements MakerVerse’s larger part procurement platform that includes access to a variety of fabrication methods, ranging from AM to CNC machining and injection molding. Because the company vets its service providers to meet the quality of industrial manufacturers like Siemens and ZEISS, these suppliers are meant to be significantly advanced from a production standpoint. Moreover, MakerVerse offers engineering services that range from design-for-manufacturing guidance to production support to further assist in the process.
Alongside firms like ADDMAN and Sintavia, MakerVerse represents a new breed of service bureau that attempts to bridge traditional manufacturing and digital production by adhering to high standards for high-value applications. Unlike the others, MakerVerse relies on a network model which can be seen as a more tightly controlled, industrial version of Xometry. However, it also strays close to the digital warehousing strategies of DiManEx, Würth, and Replique. As MakerVerse continues to grow, we’re sure to see more of these sorts of tools added on to streamline part procurement even further.
