Technology and Material Advisor Aids Customers in 3D Printing Services via MakerVerse

16 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Services3D SoftwareEurope
RAPID

Share this Article

As additive manufacturing (AM) services evolve to serve the industrial 3D printing era, they are increasingly attempting to differentiate themselves and, more importantly, adequately serve their customers’ needs. Among them is MakerVerse, a part sourcing platform that was launched in 2022 with the backing of Siemens Energy and ZEISS. To further set itself apart and aid users in the part procurement process, the startup has announced the release of its Technology and Material Advisor.

Because digital manufacturing technologies are so varied and carrying different sets of advantages and disadvantages, they can be difficult to navigate. The new tool from MakerVerse is meant to streamline that process. Users can choose from more than 20 desired properties—such as high resolution, heat resistance, and high yield strength—before the tool generates the best-fitting materials for a selection of 3D printing technologies. This includes both metals and polymers, with associated data sheets, across 40 different materials.

“Tools like this can assist users in focusing on their core strengths, which is innovating and creating,” said MakerVerse CEO Markus Seibold. “We aim to relieve users of time- consuming challenges so that they can concentrate on developing new solutions and products. We take care of everything else.”

The Technology and Material Advisor complements MakerVerse’s larger part procurement platform that includes access to a variety of fabrication methods, ranging from AM to CNC machining and injection molding. Because the company vets its service providers to meet the quality of industrial manufacturers like Siemens and ZEISS, these suppliers are meant to be significantly advanced from a production standpoint. Moreover, MakerVerse offers engineering services that range from design-for-manufacturing guidance to production support to further assist in the process.

Alongside firms like ADDMAN and Sintavia, MakerVerse represents a new breed of service bureau that attempts to bridge traditional manufacturing and digital production by adhering to high standards for high-value applications. Unlike the others, MakerVerse relies on a network model which can be seen as a more tightly controlled, industrial version of Xometry. However, it also strays close to the digital warehousing strategies of DiManEx, Würth, and Replique. As MakerVerse continues to grow, we’re sure to see more of these sorts of tools added on to streamline part procurement even further.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Immensa and Pelagus 3D Collaborate to Tap “$2 Billion” 3D Printing Opportunity

BMW’s 3D Printed Robot Grippers Cut CO2, Improve Efficiency

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D SoftwareAutomationBusinessNorth America

InfinitForm Comes out of Stealth with AI Co-pilot for Manufacturing Design

As manufacturing goes digital, new software tools are proving to be the key to streamlining the connection between users and advanced manufacturing hardware. Whether that is artificial intelligence (AI) for...

May 22, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 21, 2024

It’s another busy week of webinars and events, starting with Hannover Messe in Germany and continuing with Metalcasting Congress, Chinaplas, TechBlick’s Innovation Festival, and more. Stratasys continues its advanced training...

April 21, 2024
Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D SoftwareAutomationEuropeSponsored

CDFAM Returns to Berlin for Second Annual Symposium

The second CDFAM Computational Design Symposium is scheduled for May 7-8, 2024, in Berlin, and will convene leading experts in computational design across all scales. Building upon the first event...

April 10, 2024
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeMetal 3D Printing

BMW Targets WAAM 3D Printed Test Parts for Vehicles Next Year

The BMW Group has long been a user and innovator in additive manufacturing (AM) technology, dating back nearly 35 years. Nevertheless, the auto giant never fails to impress in the...

March 21, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
3D Systems
HP Automate
AMR Military
EOS
Colibrium
Craftcloud
FacFox
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
RAPID
Formnext Chicago
AM Energy
Formnet Germany
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides