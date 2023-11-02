The Role of Private Equity in 3D Printing Service Consolidation

(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers)

Amid looming concerns about a shaky economy, rising inflation, and climbing interest rates, private equity (PE) is stepping into the spotlight as a major player in the 3D printing world. In a time when stock markets have shown volatility and public equity issuances along with mergers and acquisitions volumes are on the decline, PE stands out as an area of growth.

As 2023 kicked off, additive manufacturing (AM) investment brokers Bryan Dow and Stephen Butkow noted…

Feature image courtesy of FATHOM.