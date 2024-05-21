Printing Money Episode 18: The DC Fly-In with Mark Burnham, AddMfgCoalition

It’s only been a week since the previous show, but Printing Money is back already with Episode 18. Certain events call for Printing Money’s coverage, and the recent 2nd Annual DC Fly-In from the Additive Manufacturing Coalition (AddMfgCoalition) is one of those. Initiatives such as the Fly-In help to shape the government funding and policies that often lead to facilitating the very deals that Printing Money is famous for analyzing.

For Episode 18, Danny is joined by Mark Burnham, Director of Policy for the AddMfgCoalition. Danny and Mark discuss the genesis of the AddMfgCoalition, its mission, and the efforts the coalition is making on behalf of the 3D printing industry. We hear about who attended the Fly-In earlier this month, the format of the Fly-In, and a number of the topics that were covered as additive manufacturing representatives met with members of Congress and their staff, and even representatives from the White House.

The event featured seventy meetings on Capitol Hill concerning R&D Tax Credits, the national defense industrial strategy, medical policy, the Council on Supply Chain Resilience, and much more. All in the name of additive manufacturing. All in just two and half days.

Please enjoy this episode and stay tuned in coming months for our next episodes analyzing all the deals fit for coverage as well as the Q1 2024 public company earnings reports.

Timestamps:

00:15 – Welcome to Mark Burnham

01:01 – What is the Additive Manufacturing Coalition?

03:12 – Mark’s career path leading to AddMfgCoalition

07:03 – Who attended the 2nd AddMfgCoalition Fly-In?

09:52 – North America is the #1 place to integrate AM technologies, but not always the #1 place to develop AM technologies

12:15 – The Fly-In Agenda; 6 Teams, 70 meetings, 2.5 Days

16:00 – R&D Tax Credits

20:36 – The National Defense Industrial Strategy

25:54 – All-in on advanced manufacturing

27:22 – A gap in the market; who will fund advanced manufacturing innovation?

31:51 – The US government as a customer

34:16 – Discussions at the Fly-In around Medical

39:03 – Providing congress with the tools to ask the right questions

40:36 – Supply chains and 3D printing

43:57 – Different colors of money; the funding dilemma

44:32 – What’s next for AddMfgCoalition?

46:56 – Concluding remarks

