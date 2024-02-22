Organizing an Industry: AM Coalition’s Mark Burnham on Lobbying in 3D Printing

As Michael Molitch-Hou described, in his recap of Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024, one of the biggest recurring themes of the conference was collaboration. When an industry based on cutting-edge technologies matures and the leaders of that industry become focused on scaling to the next phase, it is almost inevitable that lobbying efforts will be one of the biggest sources of interfirm collaboration.
This is just beginning for the 3D printing industry, and there is reason to think the sector — especially in the US — is on the verge of a significant increase in these types of activities. There are already vehicles in existence that could facilitate that, including Washington, DC based Additive Manufacturing (AM) Coalition. I talked to the AM Coalition’s Director of Policy, Mark Burnham, at AMS, to get his take on how the industry as a whole can work together with the group to help AM gain traction as a national policy priority.
Beyond the arguments about the nuances of the bill itself, though, Burnham said that the difficulties simply lie in the sheer number of things the Senate is currently trying to focus on at once:
This is precisely the sort of tenuous dynamic, always seemingly at the center of anything involving government, which makes it so useful to have an asset like the AM Coalition on the scene, directly advocating for issues that members of Congress might otherwise never pay attention to. Or, even if they are paying attention, the relevance of AM to the issue at-hand is likely just not on their agenda.
In the context of industrial policy in the US, that sort of advocacy work is more important now than perhaps at any other time in recent memory. The same factors that, over the course of decades, led to a diminished American domestic industrial base — including a severely shrunken manufacturing labor force — has also led to a generational knowledge gap concerning the relationship between government manufacturing policy and the private sector.
Ensuring that Congress prioritizes the needs of domestic small and medium manufacturers is perhaps the main reason why AM Coalition holds its second annual fly-in event in Washington, DC May 8th-10th, 2024.
Anyone who wants to participate in the event should go the AM Coalition website here. And don’t forget to contact your Senators to ask them to finish the R&D Tax Bill!
Images courtesy of AM Coalition
