Europe’s First JEOL E-beam Metal 3D Printer Inaugurated at Technical University of Munich

This April, the Technical University of Munich hosted the inauguration of Europe’s first JEOL E-beam metal additive manufacturing machine, the JAM-5200EBM. The event featured a series of expert talks from JEOL’s management and industry experts, who provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of the electron beam metal printing process. Notable contributions came from Prof. Dr. Peter Mayr and Prof. Dr.-Ing. Michael Zäh from TUM, along with Christophe Tisserand from Tekna, each delivering insights into the development and implications of additive manufacturing.

The conference culminated with presentations from industry leaders. Carl Fruth, CEO and founder of FIT AG, discussed the transformative role of AI in additive manufacturing, while Markus Axtner, VP of Additive Manufacturing, detailed their use of Directed Energy Deposition (DED) for manufacturing satellite parts.

Following the presentations, a lab tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the AM lab at TUM officially marked the machine’s installation. The event concluded with dinner and drinks, providing a relaxed environment for further discussion.

Despite the cold weather and unexpected afternoon snow, the event attracted around 50 participants from both academia and industry, underscoring its success.

About JEOL and TUM

Founded in 1949 in Tokyo, Japan, JEOL Ltd. is a prominent developer and manufacturer of scientific instruments, known especially for its electron microscopes. JEOL has a global footprint, with subsidiaries and service centers throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

JEOL’s venture into additive manufacturing began in 2012, in response to the Japan Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s (METI) findings that Japan was falling behind in this field. As part of the national TRAFAM project, which focused on machine, material, and software development, JEOL developed its first prototype of an Electron Beam Melting (EBM) machine in 2014. The commercial launch of the JAM-5200EBM followed in 2021.

Although the JAM-5200EBM shares similarities with Arcam EBM machines, it is distinguished by some advanced features. For example the long-life cathode that operates for 1,500 hours or more, and Automatic electron beam correction, are results from JEOL’s extensive experience in electron beam equipment.

Exhibits showcased materials such as Ti6Al4V, IN 718, Pure Copper, and Tungsten, visually comparable with what other EB-PBF suppliers showcase.

The inauguration event emphasized the Technical University of Munich’s significant role in additive manufacturing, with 25 professors and approximately 200 PhD students engaged in pioneering research that continues to propel the industry forward.

