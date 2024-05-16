3D Printing Unpeeled: Biofuel Waste to Filament & Sustainable Photopolymers

18 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
RAPID

Share this Article

I can’t ever remember a day with so many potentially high impact news stories have come out. In one story, we all know that there are problems with the safety of resins. They also can not be recycled because they are thermosets and are derived from petrol. Now a University of Birmingham team has replaced (meth)acrylates with lipoates. These lipoates are renewable but can also be broken down and reprinted afterward, perhaps meaning we can have circular vat polymerization. 

Published in ACS Nano, researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology have made more detailed inorganic glass beam splitters out of solid silica glass. This has huge potential in MEMS or optical devices. 

A team at the University of Louisville has taken a biodiesel waste product, matter organic non-glycerol (MONG), and turned it into a natural fiber that could be used for 3D printed composites

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

AM Data Slice: 3D Printing Materials to Reach $3.9B in 2024

SPEE3D Releases Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit for Cold Spray 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingOceania

SPEE3D’s Takes Cold Spray 3D Printing to New Jersey Innovation Institute

SPEE3D, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of cold spray additive manufacturing (AM) systems, has sold a WarpSPEE3D printer to the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), part of the New...

May 3, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 28, 2024

In this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, the Ceramics Expo is taking place in Michigan, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, and SPE is holding a Polymer Characterization...

April 28, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessEuropeMilitary 3D PrintingOceaniaStocks

Dutch Army Acquires 10 Titomic 3D Printers to Support Ukraine

Australian cold spray technology leader Titomic (ASX: TTT) recently secured its largest D523 system order, valued at €772,000 ($833,798), from the land branch of the Royal Netherlands Army, the Koninklijke...

April 2, 2024
Featured
3D Printing3DPrint.com ProBusinessFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaStocks

What the Pentagon’s Interest in Ursa Major Says about 3D Printing as an Industry

In the last couple of weeks, mainstream media attention has put a spotlight on Ursa Major Technologies, a Denver-based company dedicated exclusively to developing and producing rocket motors built with...

March 5, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Craftcloud
Formnext Chicago
AMR Military
AM Energy
3D Systems
Colibrium
HP Automate
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
SME/RAPID
EOS
FacFox
Formnet Germany
Endeavor
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides