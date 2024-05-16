3D Printing Unpeeled: Biofuel Waste to Filament & Sustainable Photopolymers

I can’t ever remember a day with so many potentially high impact news stories have come out. In one story, we all know that there are problems with the safety of resins. They also can not be recycled because they are thermosets and are derived from petrol. Now a University of Birmingham team has replaced (meth)acrylates with lipoates. These lipoates are renewable but can also be broken down and reprinted afterward, perhaps meaning we can have circular vat polymerization.
Published in ACS Nano, researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology have made more detailed inorganic glass beam splitters out of solid silica glass. This has huge potential in MEMS or optical devices.
A team at the University of Louisville has taken a biodiesel waste product, matter organic non-glycerol (MONG), and turned it into a natural fiber that could be used for 3D printed composites.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
SPEE3D’s Takes Cold Spray 3D Printing to New Jersey Innovation Institute
SPEE3D, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of cold spray additive manufacturing (AM) systems, has sold a WarpSPEE3D printer to the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), part of the New...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 28, 2024
In this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, the Ceramics Expo is taking place in Michigan, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, and SPE is holding a Polymer Characterization...
Dutch Army Acquires 10 Titomic 3D Printers to Support Ukraine
Australian cold spray technology leader Titomic (ASX: TTT) recently secured its largest D523 system order, valued at €772,000 ($833,798), from the land branch of the Royal Netherlands Army, the Koninklijke...
What the Pentagon’s Interest in Ursa Major Says about 3D Printing as an Industry
In the last couple of weeks, mainstream media attention has put a spotlight on Ursa Major Technologies, a Denver-based company dedicated exclusively to developing and producing rocket motors built with...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.