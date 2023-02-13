3DPOD Episode 140: Digital Metal Casting with David Moodie, Foundry Lab CEO

David Moodie is a New Zealand-based product designer who took a tumble down the 3D printing rabbit hole. After meeting the world’s nicest venture capital fund, a fanciful client project morphed into a startup, dubbed Foundry Lab. The firm’s metal casting technology is a potentially very exciting one. Speeding up the die casting process is something of which others have steered clear. By creating a unique technology meant to accelerate die casting, the company does not have to grab a lot of market share in casting in order to be a giant in additive manufacturing. This is a great entrepreneurship story that we hope that you’ll love.

