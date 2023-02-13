Smartech Software
3DPOD Episode 140: Digital Metal Casting with David Moodie, Foundry Lab CEO

8 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
David Moodie is a New Zealand-based product designer who took a tumble down the 3D printing rabbit hole. After meeting the world’s nicest venture capital fund, a fanciful client project morphed into a startup, dubbed Foundry Lab. The firm’s metal casting technology is a potentially very exciting one. Speeding up the die casting process is something of which others have steered clear. By creating a unique technology meant to accelerate die casting, the company does not have to grab a lot of market share in casting in order to be a giant in additive manufacturing. This is a great entrepreneurship story that we hope that you’ll love.

3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsFeatured Stories

Future of AM: 3D Printing Experts Talk Mass Production Issues

What is the future of 3D printing? Away from the hype and Wall Street, what are we actually going to be able to do? What are the challenges in additive...

March 3, 2022

