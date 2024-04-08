3D Printing News Unpeeled: A $3000 SLS System, Construction Subsidies and Parameters

The Housing Affordability Crisis is one of Canadian President Trudeau’s biggest issues. Now the government has made subsidies available, including scaling new technologies, 3D printed housing and libraries of reapproved home designs. The measures seem sensible and may help Trudeau win the next election. If they do, expect more subsidies.

MIT´s CBA, the NIST and Demokritos in Greece have worked on a new extruder that measures the flow and effects of flow of Material Extrusion printing. They hope it will accelerate research and lead to many of the parameter sets of new materials to be divined by the machine automatically.

A new $2999 desktop Powder Bed Fusion system may or may not exist. It has its own slicing engine, has its own made galvo unit, and a novel recoating mechanism. With a 160x160x200mm and a low price, if this is real, it’s amazing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.