GREENFILL3D 3D Prints Sustainable Interior Solutions for Stretch Ceilings

Polish startup GREENFILL3D has previously produced sustainable in-store displays, plant markers, and lamps using sustainable materials and desktop 3D printers. I appreciate GREENFILL3D for its use of low-cost material extrusion systems to develop affordable and potentially high-volume applications, as well as for its creativity in finding new uses for the technology. The company has now introduced an unexpected new product line. GREENFILL3D is releasing components and tools for stretch ceilings, which are economical ceiling systems where a film, typically made of PVC, is stretched and fitted into aluminum rails.

Using significantly less material than other ceiling types, stretch ceilings are both environmentally friendly and cost-effective. They generally require low maintenance, although they can be susceptible to damage and may need parts replaced. One drawback is that they provide less insulation compared to other ceiling types. If water penetrates behind them, they can sag, or specific areas may need replacing. Stretch ceilings are popular in retail spaces and are ideal for settings where a striking luminaire is desired. The films used can be transparent or opaque and can be fashioned into a large lighting unit or accommodate a series of recessed spots in various arrangements. To install lighting, one can simply cut the film at the desired spots and integrate the fixtures directly.

Indeed, once the decision is made to integrate lighting into a stretch ceiling, specialized tools and fittings are necessary to ensure proper installation. This is the specific niche that the Polish startup has targeted with a 3D printed solution. The team has developed a C-Roller, a tool that is partially 3D printed and specifically designed to cut the fabric of stretch ceilings. This particular tool aids installers in making precise cuts necessary for installation, proving especially useful for creating exact cutouts for lamps and other fixtures.

For additional support in their stretch ceiling solutions, the startup has developed 3D printed rings. Made from ECO material, these rings can withstand temperatures up to 98°C and are certified with a UL94 V0 rating, along with an IEC 60695-11-10 standard flame test certificate. Available in both white and black, the rings come in sizes ranging from 50mm to 355mm in diameter. These protective rings are glued to the film, and the C-Roller is then used to cut out the hole within the ring. This method allows lamps to be installed while protecting the film from tears and sags. The rings can be produced in low quantities and tailored to specific lighting configurations. Additionally, the company offers ventilation covers that are installed using a similar technique, providing further versatility and application potential in their product line.

If you have a square ceiling, installing the rails and threading the film through them is straightforward. However, for ceilings with curves or other complexities, standard rails often prove inadequate. To address this, the company has 3D printed over 20 different geometries for connectors, allowing contractors to easily tackle a wide range of architectural geometries. This innovation broadens the applicability of their system, making it a versatile solution for various installation challenges.

I love this. We’re not working for astronauts, spinal implants, or trying to negotiate with Volkswagen; we’re making a specific, relatively low-cost product to aid ceiling installers. The volumes here could be considerable. Especially with the C-Roller and the connectors, it can really differentiate itself through 3D printing. With the covers and rings, the company could also offer something that no one else can. Whatever lighting solution you wish to deploy, whatever shape or size you want to make, they can get you a protective ring. Moreover, these rings could be made very quickly. Their design is uncomplicated, and alterations could be quick. Through the use of inexpensive desktop systems, the cost of all this should be very reasonable.

Now, will many people copy GREENFILL3D, eroding their margins and market? That really depends on their distribution and how much the company marks up its solutions. If its distribution is very efficient and they deliver on usability, quality, and speed of delivery, then they may hold this market space for a long time. Many tens of thousands of companies can make a plastic wall plug for a screw. The designs are fairly straightforward, and the items themselves are low cost. But, every time I need to hang up something, I always use a Fischer plastic fixing to hang my painting or whatever. I know that others can make this thing less expensively, but I know that Fischer makes really good plugs that always work well. Given my effort and the fact that I’m making a hole in a landlord’s wall, and I want to protect my painting and my effort, I’ll always opt for Fischer. If GREENFILL3D can deliver on experience and quality, maybe they can continue to dominate their niche. I love this and think that so many more companies would do well to find similar niches to serve well.

