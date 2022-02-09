Inkbit

Wheat Bran 3D Printing Filament Upcycles Pasta Waste

9 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessConsumer GoodsSustainability
SME

Share this Article

One of the major questions still hanging over the head of the additive manufacturing (AM) sector is, “How sustainable can the tech ultimately be?” In theory, of course, there’s great long-term potential for AM to surpass conventional production methods in its sustainability: at this point, in large part due to the enhanced ability to decrease waste by more precisely planning output, and the heightened feasibility of creating recycling-friendly circular economies with AM. In practice, the sector is still far too new, and the variables involved too complex, for any definitive statement to be made about its sustainability relative to traditional manufacturing.

Nevertheless, there’s a factor that could truly start to move things in the right direction in terms of sustainability: increased exploration and adoption of renewable materials for AM. Renewable filaments have existed for years, usually in the form of polylactic acid (PLA) — a plastic substitute made from plant, usually corn, starch — mixed with some other biodegradable material. For instance, a new project announced by Polish startup GREENFILL3D, done in collaboration with one of Europe’s largest food producers, MASPEX Group, utilizes a filament made from PLA, wheat bran, and other biodegradable ingredients to produce displays for boxed pasta.

Now, it’s certainly debatable how “environmentally-friendly” PLA is, overall. The fact that it’s made from crops requiring large quantities of fossil fuel inputs in the production process calls into question how much of an improvement it would be over current packaging techniques, if adopted at scale. On the other hand, there is something innovative about what GREENFILL3D has done with this recent project: the display stands it’s making are partially derived from waste material yielded in the production process of the same pasta showcased by the stands.

The way it works is this: MASPEX supplies GREENFILL3D with waste wheat bran material; the raw wheat bran is sieved and dried; the result is combined with other materials, including PLA, and then processed into a thin filament wire. Finally, GREENFILL3D uses one of its 40 Ender 3D printers to turn the renewable filament, composed of 20% wheat bran, into a variety of items — including the display stands for wheat bran pasta. Referring to its proprietary material by the brand name Branfill3d, GREENFILL3D is exploring use of the filament not only on decorative marketing items like the boxed pasta display project, but also envisions that the material has industrial applications, as well, and is currently testing it for a customer in the automotive industry.

Clearly, this is in large part a marketing gimmick. However, as far as marketing gimmicks go, this one has some real promise. First off, the flip side of the criticism, “Yeah, but it’s still got PLA in it”, is, “Hey, at least 20% of it is wheat bran byproduct!” Obviously, you’ve got to start somewhere, and 20% is not insignificant. Start at 20%, show results, and, the more the scale of production increases from further adoption and use, the higher you can raise that percentage, until eventually, half or more of the filament is produced from something other than PLA.

Moreover, a benefit to the particular marketing gimmick here is that, once the display stands are in stores — which GREENFILL3D says will be soon — people can actually see and feel the material and grasp the circular economics at work. There’s something to be said for raising firsthand awareness of the production process, and igniting perception in the buying public that renewable filaments are in use. Using the waste product from the item being sold to make the display stand for the product is a very clever way to get that point across.

Images courtesy of GREENFILL3D

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Anti-Virus 3D Printing Material Developed for Resin-Based AM

CIA’s In-Q-Tel Invests in Electronic 3D Printing Inks Startup

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessEducationEnergyMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 3, 2022: Business, Materials, & Education

We’re talking about business, materials, and education today in 3D Printing News Briefs, as Caracol obtained 9100 certification to produce advanced parts for the aerospace sector and Albemartle and 6K...

February 3, 2022
3D PrintingAutomationBusinessStocks

Electronics 3D Printing Lab Opened by TTM and Nano Dimension in Connecticut

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is on the move, scooping up businesses and expanding the reach of its electronics 3D printing technology. The latest development from the Israeli firm is a partnership...

January 27, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessScience & Technology

Quantum Computing Boosted by Nanoscribe’s New Microscale 3D Printer

Quantum computing may get a boost from 3D printing via Nanoscribe, a subsidiary of Swedish-based bioconvergence startup BICO (BICO.ST). At this year’s Photonics West Exhibition (January 25-27), Nanoscribe is unveiling...

January 26, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3DPrint.com ProBusinessFeatured Stories

Electronics 3D Printing: Analysis of Rogers Corp’s New Dielectric Material for AM

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has launched its Radix 3D Printable Dielectrics series of products at the IPC APEX EXPO 2022 currently taking place in San Diego. The materials signify an important...

January 25, 2022

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Tronhoo3D
Desktop Metal logo
Forecast 3D
ExOne
EOS
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
AM Medical Report
FacFox
HP
SME
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides