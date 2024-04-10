3D Printing News Unpeeled: Recycling PLA, More Efficient Atomizing

14 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
IMTS

Share this Article

Filamentive hopes to recycle your PLA if you’re in the UK and order over £500 worth of filament. Their partner 3D Printing Waste (3DPW) will turn the PLA into injection molding pellets or other products after you send it to them in a box. 

The EnerAM project hopes to make atomizing DED powder more efficient, with 20% less powder use, thanks to a £1 million grant from the UK government.  

ECAL University of Art and Design Lausanne has shown five titanium powder bed watch bands at Watches and Wonders 2024 made together with Alloyed

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Researchers Gain New Levels of Control over Volumetric 3D Printing

Meltio Expands Global Reach with New Partnerships in the Americas and Europe

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeNorth AmericaPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, April 6, 2024: Depowdering, Cybertruck Door Handles, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, ioTech’s digital manufacturing CLAD technology is opening up opportunities for microelectronics and additive manufacturing. Hexagon and Raytheon Technologies commercially released the Simufact Additive Process...

April 6, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 24, 2024

We’ve got a very busy week of webinars and events, starting with Global Industrie Paris and a members-only roundtable for AM Coalition. Stratasys will continue its advanced in-person training and...

March 24, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingEuropeMetal 3D Printing

On the Ground in Linares, Spain for the Meltio M600 Launch

As detailed in a previous post, metal 3D printer manufacturer Meltio launched its latest wire-laser metal deposition (LMD) machine, the Meltio M600, at its headquarters in Linares, Spain. There, I was...

March 20, 2024
3D Printing3DPrint.com ProAerospace 3D PrintingGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingQuality Control

This Isn’t the End for Boeing. It’s a New Beginning for AM

Boeing is a terrible company. Right? It depends on what you mean by “terrible” — and, I suppose, what you mean by “company.” Boeing is less a company than it...

March 20, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec https://3dprint.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/endeavor3d.jpeg
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
AM Energy
Investment Recovery Services Auction
SME/RAPID
FacFox
Penn State
Formnet Germany
EOS
Craftcloud
AMR Military
HP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides