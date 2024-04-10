3D Printing News Unpeeled: Recycling PLA, More Efficient Atomizing

Filamentive hopes to recycle your PLA if you’re in the UK and order over £500 worth of filament. Their partner 3D Printing Waste (3DPW) will turn the PLA into injection molding pellets or other products after you send it to them in a box.

The EnerAM project hopes to make atomizing DED powder more efficient, with 20% less powder use, thanks to a £1 million grant from the UK government.

ECAL University of Art and Design Lausanne has shown five titanium powder bed watch bands at Watches and Wonders 2024 made together with Alloyed.

