Streamlining 3D Printing: HP’s Global Head of Polymers Discusses the AM I Navigator Initiative

As happens every year at Formnext, the world’s largest 3D printing trade show, a number of different significant product launches, mergers, and other announcements took place at Formnext 2023. Perhaps the most unique announcement, and certainly the one that intrigued me the most, was the Additive Manufacturing Industrial Navigator (AM I Navigator) Initiative.
AM I Navigator is a collaboration between Siemens, DyeMansion, BASF Forward AM, EOS, and HP, aiming to create a model for AM technical standardization at the level of the whole enterprise. Based on a scale of 1 to 5, with ‘1’ defined as ‘Basic’ and ‘5’ defined as ‘Autonomous’, AM I Navigator has two main goals: to create a universal framework for assessing the technical maturity of a given organization’s AM capabilities, as well as to help accelerate the assessed organizations’ AM maturity.
I spoke with Francois Minec, the Global Head of Polymers for HP’s Personalization and 3D Printing Business, to find out more about the project:
According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in the US in December 2023 remained below 50 for the 14th straight month. A PMI of below 50 indicates a contraction in manufacturing, and this is the longest such streak in the US economy since 2000-2002. The PMI is based on surveys of manufacturers, and according to Reuters, “manufacturers were mostly downbeat” in December.
On the other hand, Reuters also noted, “The persistent decline in the PMI likely overstates the weakness in manufacturing… Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods are up strongly on a year-on-year basis and factory production has held up…” Additionally, when one looks back to the last similar downturn in the PMI in the US, it was followed by an equally impressive rebound in the subsequent years. It is also important to consider that historically, contractions in manufacturing often indicate changes to an economy’s core manufacturing techniques and product-mix output.
I brought up the ambiguous data and mixed sentiments to Minec, specifically in the context of asking if he thinks that trends that have been bad for the manufacturing sector at-large could in fact be positive for AM:
At the same time as awareness of AM’s benefits seems to be increasing, there is, of course, quite a gap between surface-level awareness, and the ability to deploy a cutting-edge technological ecosystem across a business’s entire operations. The demand for expertise that can deliver exactly that is what AM I Navigator was created to fulfill. The fact that the initiative involves companies possessing such a thorough end-to-end familiarity with AM suggests that AM I Navigator could do much to standardize the incorporation of AM into legacy manufacturing enterprises:
Alongside the need to accelerate AM standardization, the central objectives of AM I Navigator get at what may be an even more urgent task for the industry in 2024 and beyond: workforce development. Indeed, the know-how that the companies involved may have the greatest competency in is the know-how entailed in building an AM workforce:
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3DPOD Episode 184: Specialty Additive Metal Solutions with Chris Prue, United Performance Metals
Chris Prue, who initially honed his skills in the Quality department at GE, later transitioned to GE Aviation, where he ascended to the role of Additive and Process Manager. His...
EPSON and Development Bank of Japan Bet on 3DEO’s Metal 3D Printing Tech
Japanese investment into the additive manufacturing (AM) sector is increasing and it’s bringing new, powerful players to the table. Los Angeles-based 3DEO announced a substantial investment from the Development Bank...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Open Source Bambu Labs, Quadrupoles, Carbon Fiber
Researchers at MIT have developed 3D printed quadrupoles. These devices are usually complex and expensive to manufacture out of stainless steel. The team 3D printed them on a Bison 1000...
3D Printing Laser Maker NUBURU Faces NYSE American Compliance Challenge
NUBURU (NYSE American: BURU), known for its innovative high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, has received a non-compliance notice from the NYSE American, formerly the American Stock Exchange (AMEX)....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.