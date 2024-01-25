AMS 2024

Printing Money Episode 14: Manufacturing Markets and 3D Printing Deals, with AMT’s Chris Chidzik & Dayton Horvath

8 hours by Danny Piper 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

For Printing Money’s first episode in 2024, Danny is joined by returning guest Dayton Horvath, Director of Emerging Technology at AMT, and by Dayton’s colleague, Chris Chidzik, Principal Economist at AMT.  First, we zoom out and look with Chris at the manufacturing sector as a whole. Then we zoom back in with Dayton, and focus on the additive manufacturing (AM) market activity in the last month. Any market knowledge of the 3D printing industry is incomplete without a grasp on the larger manufacturing industry, and Dayton, Chris, and AMT are the perfect combination to address this topic.  You will learn about utilization, machinery orders vs tooling orders, the market effects of interest rates and geopolitics, and of course all the deals and AM analysis Printing Money listeners love to hear about.

If Episode 14 doesn’t sate your manufacturing market appetite, we recommend attending the AMT Winter Economic Forum webinar on Friday January 26.  Also, Dayton, Danny, and many of the people and companies mentioned in this episode will be on-site at AMS NYC, this February 6-8.  Come meet us!

00:25   Introduction

01:20   Meet Chris Chidzik, Principal Economist, AMT

02:08   Meet Dayton Horvath, Director of Emerging Technology, AMT

02:35   Historical look at the manufacturing equipment market

09:40   Looking forward to the 2024 manufacturing equipment market

11:15   Interest Rates as a market driver

13:45  Geopolitics and reshoring as a market driver

17:59  AMT Winter Economic Forum Webinar

19:49  AMS NYC conference

21:16  Synopsys to acquire Ansys

24:01  Accuron to acquire WAAM3D

28:13  Nano Dimension (NNDM) makes new offer to buy Stratasys (SSYS)

31:05  Align Technology closes Cubicure acquisition and Nexa closes Essentium acquisition

32:10  3DEO receives investment from Seiko Epson, FusionX, and Bank of Japan

37:03  Velo3D $18M direct offering

39:15  Red Wolf Technology raises $2.5M for 3D printing mobile phone cases

41:30  3DK Tech raises seed round of around $2.5M from investors including HAX/SOSV

45:48  AMufacture raises around $1M

47:08  Closing remarks

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.  The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Golf Clubs, an India Made SLS Printer, MIT Liquid Metal and a Vietnamese Trauma Implant

£4.2M Supports Wayland Additive’s E-Beam 3D Printing Platform in Latest Funding Round

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessEurope

Venture Capital in Additive Manufacturing

What Will Happen with Venture Capital in 2024? 2023 will likely be remembered as a less rosy AM year marked by venture capital (VC) downturn, widespread valuation readjustments in private...

January 16, 2024
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D SoftwareEnergyFeatured StoriesMedical 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing’s 2023 Startup Stars: Spotlight on Investment-Fueled Startups

Innovation knows no bounds, and the realm of 3D printing is no exception. As we usher in a new year, let’s shine a spotlight on ten dynamic 3D printing startups...

January 4, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D Printing ServicesAdditive ManufacturingConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaRoboticsScience & TechnologyTransportation

3D Printing News Briefs, December 24, 2023: EBAM, DLS, & 2GL, Construction, & More

In this Christmas Eve edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with EBAM, DLS, and Two-Photon Grayscale Lithography (2GL) 3D printing news. Moving on, Airtech Advanced Materials Group is...

December 24, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessNorth America

Navigating 3D Printing’s Investment Landscape at AMS 2024

Once again, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024 is set to transform New York City into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurial insight from February 6 to 8, 2024. This seventh...

December 22, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec

Countdown to Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024

countdownmail.com
JEOL
HP
Formnext Germany
Velo3D
FacFox
EOS FDR
AMR Military
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides