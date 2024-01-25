Printing Money Episode 14: Manufacturing Markets and 3D Printing Deals, with AMT’s Chris Chidzik & Dayton Horvath
For Printing Money’s first episode in 2024, Danny is joined by returning guest Dayton Horvath, Director of Emerging Technology at AMT, and by Dayton’s colleague, Chris Chidzik, Principal Economist at AMT. First, we zoom out and look with Chris at the manufacturing sector as a whole. Then we zoom back in with Dayton, and focus on the additive manufacturing (AM) market activity in the last month. Any market knowledge of the 3D printing industry is incomplete without a grasp on the larger manufacturing industry, and Dayton, Chris, and AMT are the perfect combination to address this topic. You will learn about utilization, machinery orders vs tooling orders, the market effects of interest rates and geopolitics, and of course all the deals and AM analysis Printing Money listeners love to hear about.
If Episode 14 doesn’t sate your manufacturing market appetite, we recommend attending the AMT Winter Economic Forum webinar on Friday January 26. Also, Dayton, Danny, and many of the people and companies mentioned in this episode will be on-site at AMS NYC, this February 6-8. Come meet us!
00:25 Introduction
01:20 Meet Chris Chidzik, Principal Economist, AMT
02:08 Meet Dayton Horvath, Director of Emerging Technology, AMT
02:35 Historical look at the manufacturing equipment market
09:40 Looking forward to the 2024 manufacturing equipment market
11:15 Interest Rates as a market driver
13:45 Geopolitics and reshoring as a market driver
17:59 AMT Winter Economic Forum Webinar
19:49 AMS NYC conference
21:16 Synopsys to acquire Ansys
24:01 Accuron to acquire WAAM3D
28:13 Nano Dimension (NNDM) makes new offer to buy Stratasys (SSYS)
31:05 Align Technology closes Cubicure acquisition and Nexa closes Essentium acquisition
32:10 3DEO receives investment from Seiko Epson, FusionX, and Bank of Japan
37:03 Velo3D $18M direct offering
39:15 Red Wolf Technology raises $2.5M for 3D printing mobile phone cases
41:30 3DK Tech raises seed round of around $2.5M from investors including HAX/SOSV
45:48 AMufacture raises around $1M
47:08 Closing remarks
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.
