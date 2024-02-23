New Ender-3 V3 from Creality Sets CoreXZ Trend in Consumer 3D Printing

Creality, a leading brand in the 3D printing industry, has launched the Ender-3 V3, setting a new standard with its CoreXZ bed slinger configuration. Building on the success of the Ender-3 V2, which made waves in 2020, the latest model introduces groundbreaking features such as CoreXZ technology, a printing speed of 600mm/s, a die-cast gantry and base, and the Creality operating system (OS), positioning it as a trailblazer in the consumer 3D printer market.
Revolutionizing Speed and Quality with CoreXZ
The Ender-3 V3 is Creality’s first printer to incorporate CoreXZ technology, an innovative twist on the CoreXY setup. By synchronizing the X and Z axes, the printer leverages two high-torque motors to achieve rapid response times. This design enables astonishing printing speeds of up to 600mm/s and an acceleration of 10000mm/s², dramatically surpassing the performance of traditional i3-style printers by a factor of twelve.
CoreXZ not only sets a new performance standard for bed slingers but also significantly enhances print quality, particularly along the Z-axis. The use of precision linear shafts and timing belts greatly reduces transmission gaps and deviations, surpassing older technologies like lead screws and V-wheels in efficiency. Additionally, the automatic tensioning of timing belts eliminates the need for manual calibration.
Enhanced Stability and Durability
The Ender-3 V3 showcases a new, robust metal construction that exudes quality. The gantry and base, crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy using die-casting technology found in luxury vehicles, ensure unparalleled stability and longevity.
The printer further enhances print quality through a G-sensor integrated into the printhead for vibration compensation, effectively minimizing ringing or ghosting. Dual part-cooling fans, positioned at the front and back of the printhead, deliver a consistent airflow to maintain optimal print conditions. The printer also features dynamic balancing, eradicating issues like drooping, warping, or stringing.
Innovative Extruder Kit for Unmatched Performance
The Ender-3 V3 introduces an advanced direct extruder kit, designed for over 1000 hours of clog-free operation. A combination of a bolster spring and a ball plunger ensures reliable extrusion, while the unified nozzle and heatbreak design prevent heat creep and facilitate easy, one-handed swaps. The nozzle, made from hardened steel, is ideally suited for processing high-strength engineering filaments. A 60W ceramic heater surrounds the hotend, boosting the flow rate to 32mm³/s for efficient melting of ABS, PETG, and other high-temperature filaments.
Simplifying 3D Printing with Creality OS
Operated by the user-friendly Creality OS, which is based on Klipper and powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core CPU with 8G ROM, the Ender-3 V3 simplifies 3D printing tasks. Users can easily perform auto leveling, input shaping, and more with just a tap on the 4.3” touchscreen. The inclusion of built-in WiFi supports remote control and monitoring, enhancing user convenience. Creality’s comprehensive software ecosystem includes the Creality Print slicer for secure LAN printing and a plethora of filament presets. Additionally, the Creality Cloud APP allows users to monitor their prints from anywhere and access a wide selection of free 3D models, making 3D printing more accessible and enjoyable.
The Ender-3 V3 also offers a range of optional accessories, including an AI camera, printer enclosure, and Hyper-PLA filament, further expanding its capabilities.
About Creality
As a global leader in consumer 3D printing technology, Creality is dedicated to making 3D printing more accessible and user-friendly. The Ender-3 V3 represents a significant evolution from its predecessors, the Ender-3 and Ender-3 V2, aiming to deliver faster, smarter, and more intuitive 3D printing experiences. With the Ender-3 V3, Creality continues to innovate, promising to introduce more cutting-edge products in the future. For additional information about the Ender-3 V3, please visit Creality’s website.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Consolidation or Collaboration? The Driving Theme of AMS 2024
One of the defining features of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) business summit has been its emphasis on the financial aspects of the 3D printing market. That was no different...
3D Printing’s Journey to a New Industrial Reality
In the world of 3D printing, we stand to witness a revolution unfold before our eyes. As the saying goes, “There’s a time and place for everything,” and for 3D...
Materialise to 3D Print Aircraft Cabin Parts via Partnership with Stirling Dynamics and Proponent
3D printing software and service provider Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) is extending its role in the field of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) for the aerospace sector. Together with Proponent, the...
Printing Money Episode 12: Q3 2023 Earnings Reports with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald
Episode 12 of Printing Money brings with it a slightly different approach, as Alex Kingsbury sits this one out while Danny runs the show. Equity research analyst Troy Jensen, now of Cantor...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.