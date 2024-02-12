3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bioprinting Ice and Fibers

A Carnegie Mellon University team has managed to inkjet ice and then cover it with a bioink UV curable resin. The ice then melts leaving behind 50 micron structures that may work as veins or perhaps even capillaries. This could potentially solve the major vascularization issue affecting bioprinting. A paper outlines ¨Freeform 3D Ice Printing (3D-ICE) at the Micro Scale¨

Design company Manufactura is working with Puebla Mexico-based ceramics firm Uriarte Talavera on 3D printing ceramics.

A University of Bayreuth team has found out how to use touch spinning and 3D printing to make fiber composite hydrogels. These structures may crosslink better than others but also point to a path towards perhaps making cartilage and other structures in the body.

