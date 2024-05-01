ArcomedLab Surpasses 700 3D Printed Skull Implants in Latin America

Chilean startup ArcomedLab has successfully implanted over 700 3D printed craniomaxillofacial devices across Latin America. Spanning countries like Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico, this milestone establishes ArcomedLab as the leader with the largest case list in this specialized medical field worldwide.

Driven by the use of the advanced biopolymer PEEK (polyether ether ketone) and titanium 3D printing technologies, ArcomedLab 3D prints craniomaxillofacial implants tailored to the patient’s specifications. One of the most innovative aspects of ArcomedLab’s technology is the ability to integrate a drug-release system into the implants. This system, designed to work with gravity, can methodically release medications up to 20 days after implant placement. This is key to reducing the risk of infection and promoting better post-operative recovery.

Moreover, the interaction of ArcomedLab’s implants with soft tissues, including muscles and skin, is notably enhanced. These implants do not change or degrade during X-rays, providing clear and accurate images needed for post-surgery monitoring. Additionally, if complications arise, the PEEK material used in the implants can be easily removed and re-sterilized, ensuring that patients can quickly receive a replacement without the additional cost or delay.

ArcomedLab’s operations are not only advancing within Latin America but also on a global scale. The company opened offices in Florida to tap into the largest market for craniofacial interventions. Their approach has garnered international attention, including innovation awards and certifications such as for 3D printing custom synthetic bone implants (ISO 13485/17664), and they are in the process of obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certification for the drug release delivery mechanism, a system called “Drug Drip.”

CEO and Co-founder Ilan Rosenberg pointed out: “For us, it is an honor to lead the biomedical 3D printing sector in the region, with a case list of patients that makes us extremely proud and with PEEK and Titanium 3D printing technology that is unique in Latin America.”

In the past years, ArcomedLab has revealed details of several of its cases, highlighting the effectiveness of its 3D printing technology in complex medical scenarios. For example, last week, they shared a story about a 55-year-old man who suffered a traumatic brain injury while participating in extreme sports. The neurosurgical team at Clinica Alemana de Santiago in Chile collaborated with ArcomedLab to create a custom 3D printed PEEK implant that perfectly restored the damaged section of his skull.

In another critical case, ArcomedLab developed the largest cranial implant ever made for a 12-year-old child diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a condition where the skull bones fuse prematurely. The extensive implant covered much of the child’s head, making it an exceptionally challenging medical case.

Following its achievements in craniomaxillofacial implants, ArcomedLab is set to expand its technological expertise to include personalized solutions for the upper and lower extremities and the spine. At the same time, the company is growing and has created the ArcomedLab Institute, which serves as a link to the academic community, offering professional training and access to its specialized biomedical 3D printing labs.

Under the direction of Daniel Martínez Pereira, the new Innovation Strategy and Growth Manager, the institute is developing academic programs in partnership with universities. These programs are designed to accelerate the clinical adoption of these technologies, improving patient outcomes through personalized, cost-effective solutions.

Martínez Pereira brings a wealth of experience in the 3D printing sector. Prior to joining ArcomedLab, he co-founded Copper3D, a leading startup in Chile that developed antimicrobial nanocomposites for the 3D printing industry with support from NASA. Copper3D recognized as a pioneer in the field, is already an FDA and EPA-registered company and a pioneer in antimicrobial 3D printing. His track record of innovation at Copper3D positions him well to drive similar advances at ArcomedLab, potentially introducing groundbreaking antimicrobial technologies to their expanding product lineup.

ArcomedLab’s facility in Chile includes a state-of-the-art clean room designed for the sterile production of 3D printed implants and medical devices. This infrastructure is essential for producing high-quality, custom solutions that meet the specific needs of patients and healthcare providers.

In addition to its technological advancements, ArcomedLab contributes to healthcare economics by potentially reducing operational costs in surgical settings. Studies suggest that 3D printed biomodels and surgical guides can significantly decrease operating times, blood loss, and the need for intraoperative X-rays while improving surgical precision and post-operative outcomes.

From an economic perspective, adopting these technologies could save the healthcare system considerable resources annually, particularly in complex surgeries where precision and time are critical. These savings are crucial for the sustainability of health systems, especially in developing countries where cost-efficiency is vital.

Looking to the future, ArcomedLab plans to expand its reach throughout Latin America by forging partnerships with leading clinical groups and educational institutions. These collaborations are expected to drive innovation and sustain the company’s leadership in the rapidly evolving MedTech landscape.

