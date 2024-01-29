Creality Unveils K1C: The New Champion of Speed and Skill

Creality’s K1 series of 3D printers have been a sensation among consumers since early 2023, known for their remarkable 600mm/s speed and ready-to-use design. In a move to continue this trend, Creality has introduced the K1C, elevating the acclaimed K1 with a host of enhancements. This includes a robust extrusion system, improved filament compatibility, an AI camera, an air filter, and much more. The K1C is a prosumer device that truly excels in both speed and functionality.

Advanced Printhead for Enhanced Carbon Fiber Printing

The K1C is equipped with an all-metal extruder kit, ensuring 1000 hours of clog-free extrusion. Its design, incorporating a bolster spring and a ball plunger, secures a consistent grip on the filament. The “Unicorn” nozzle, coupled with a heat break, effectively prevents heat creep and is easily replaceable single-handedly. Moreover, its hardened steel tip is adept at handling carbon fiber-reinforced filaments like PLA-CF and PETG-CF, key in industrial printing for their strength and stability. The K1C stands on par with professional-grade 3D printers.

Building upon the K1’s efficient cooling setup, the K1C’s printhead now features dynamically balanced hotend and part cooling fans. This refinement reduces the likelihood of wobbling, thereby minimizing common printing issues such as ringing or ghosting.

Seamless and User-Friendly Setup

The K1C is designed for immediate use, with a pre-assembled setup akin to activating a new smartphone. It simplifies the process with an intuitive boot-up guide and auto-calibration, eliminating the need for manual paper tests. The integrated AI camera, a standard feature, offers vigilant print monitoring and error notifications, enhancing the user experience with real-time oversight and time-lapse filming capabilities.

The K1C assures a pleasant printing experience, featuring a silent mode where noise levels are below 45dB, comparable to the sound of turning book pages. Its active carbon filter efficiently purifies airborne particles and compounds from molten filaments, ensuring a safe environment for continuous living and working alongside the printer.

Unique to the K1C is the ability to remove a failed print from batch operations, allowing uninterrupted continuation of remaining prints. The printer’s safety is further boosted with a damper hinge and pre-installed damping pads, presenting the K1C as a reliable and considerate tool in your workspace.

Robust Hardware and Software Ecosystem

The K1C boasts an array of high-quality optional accessories and embraces open-source for both hardware and software. The Creality OS, based on Klipper, facilitates advanced functionalities like linear advance and is fully customizable. The Creality Print slicer comes with features such as smart cooling, optimal retraction, and slim tree supports, enabling efficient print farm management over LAN. Creality Cloud further enhances the experience, offering an extensive selection of free 3D models and cloud printing options.

Availability and Pricing

The K1C 3D printer will be available for pre-order starting 25 January through the Creality Store, Amazon, and other authorized overseas distributors. Pricing begins at USD 559/GBP 539/EUR 599 on the Creality Store, inclusive of a 5% discount across all platforms, including the Store and Amazon. For more information, visit the Creality Store at the following links:

US: https://store.creality.com/products/k1c-3d-printer

DE: https://store.creality.com/de/products/k1c-3d-drucker

EU: https://store.creality.com/eu/products/k1c-3d-printer

UK: https://store.creality.com/uk/products/k1c-3d-printer

CA: https://store.creality.com/ca/products/k1c-3d-printer

AU: https://store.creality.com/au/products/k1c-3d-printer

JP: https://store.creality.com/jp/products/k1c-3d-printer

