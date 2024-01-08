Velo3D Releases Defense 3D Printing White Paper with AM Research

3DPrint.com’s sibling company, the market research firm/consultancy Additive Manufacturing (AM) Research, has collaborated with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Velo3D to create a white paper titled “3D Printing and the Defense Sector: The Future is Now.” The white paper, which outlines the main reasons behind the increasing interest in 3D printing that defense contractors and militaries have demonstrated in recent years, is freely available for download here.
The white paper places a particular emphasis on the Department of Defense (DoD) and the US defense industrial base (DIB), explaining how US strategic competition with China has become the main factor determining global military demand for more and more AM applications. Alongside other major considerations, the DoD’s need to link up US manufacturing capabilities with those of US allies and partners has catalyzed an acceleration of R&D and commercialization of enabling technologies for supply chain digitalization — with AM chief among those.
As defense applications for AM continue to mature more and more rapidly, there is a growing importance for every company/stakeholder in the AM sector — and not just those directly involved in the defense market — to pay close attention to what DoD is doing with AM. As both the white paper and the 2023 AM Research report, “Additive Manufacturing for Military and Defense,” make clear, the scope of military AM activity is clearly signaling the near-future trajectory for all other major industrial sectors.
For instance, the DoD has been at the forefront of the US government’s reshoring efforts, a history that seemed to hit a major inflection point in 2023. As AM becomes more central to manufacturing reshoring initiatives around the globe, it can be expected that AM activity in every sector will more closely resemble what the DoD is doing with AM.
That is particularly important to keep in mind, given the need of other areas of the public sector to catch up and stay apace with DoD’s advanced manufacturing progress. The Department of Energy, Department of Commerce, and other areas of the US government and governments across the world will all be taking their leads to some substantial extent from the precedents being set by DoD. That is, even if you bristle at the idea of AM’s role as a defense technology, you can still draw lessons from the example to take the DoD’s model and run with it, to whatever extent possible in your own preferred sphere of use-cases.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Printing Money Episode 13: Recent 3D Printing Transactions with Arno Held, AM Ventures
Happy holidays to our esteemed Printing Money listeners. Alex re-joins for this episode, and we also welcome back Arno Held from AM Ventures. There have been a number of thought provoking 3DP/AM transactions...
BigRep Announces SPAC Deal for 3D Printing IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
BigRep is on its way to becoming a publicly traded company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. A manufacturer of large-format fused filament fabrication (FFF), BigRep has signed a deal with...
Large-format 3D Printer Maker BigRep Acquires HAGE3D
BigRep GmbH, the German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of industrial-scale extrusion 3D printers, has acquired HAGE3D, an Austria-based company that also manufactures large-platform, fused filament fabrication (FFF) systems. According to...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 22, 2023
There’s plenty to do in the 3D printing industry this week! We’ll tell you about events happening all over the world, and webinars about everything from pellet 3D printing for...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.