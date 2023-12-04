Reshaping Global Supply Chains: The UK’s First Advanced Manufacturing Plan

(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers)

The day before the Biden administration announced around 30 broad-sweeping economic actions planned by the White House for 2024 and beyond — all surrounding the establishment of a new Council on Supply Chain Resilience — the UK government’s Department of Business and Trade formally announced its first-ever Advanced Manufacturing Plan (AMP). As will be explained, the fact that the two announcements coincided so closely is not happenstance.

Understanding the connection between the two plans, as well as their connection to other similar policies around the planet, is indispensable to understanding the role of additive manufacturing (AM) in reshaping the future of global supply chains. First, of course, the key details of the UK plan should be thoroughly outlined.