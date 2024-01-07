3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 7, 2024

It’s the first webinar and event roundup of the New Year! We’re easing back into things slowly, but there are definitely some interesting offerings for you this week, including CES 2024 and an exclusive webinar from 3DPrint.com with 3D Systems about its NoSupports metal AM technology. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

January 8 – 10: Advanced PolyJet Training with Stratasys

Stratasys is offering advanced training courses in both the U.S. and EMEA, and the first U.S. offering in 2024 is on “PolyJet Advanced Operations,” from January 8-10 at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota location, which is the company’s North American Subsidiary Headquarters. Designed for customers of its PolyJet High-End 3D printing systems, the in-person course costs $3,000 and will cover topics like PolyJet materials and applications, introduction to color, troubleshooting, and more. Hands-on portions will include GrabCAD Print, Finishing Applications, Cleaning Stations and Techniques, and more.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”

To register, send an email to training.us@stratasys.com. This U.S. course will also be held in February, March, April, May, and June of this year.

January 9 – 12: Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024

In Las Vegas from January 9-12, the 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, will be held. Topics are wide-ranging, from 5G, artificial intelligence, and sustainability to robotics and drones, smart cities and homes, cryptocurrency and NFTs, and Web3 and the Metaverse. Over 150 countries, territories, and regions will be represented at the event this year, and companies showcased include manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems, and much more. While 3DPrint.com has not attended CES in several years, you can rest assured that there is always 3D printing news to report during the popular tech event, which counts Monoprice, Formlabs, and others as exhibitors this year.

“CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where brands get business done, meet new partners and where the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES is the only trade show that showcases the entire tech landscape at one event.”

You can register for CES 2024 here.

January 9: Using DriveWorks to Automate SOLIDWORKS Design

TriMech will hold a webinar at 10 am EST on Tuesday, January 9th called “Introduction to Using DriveWorks for Automating Your SOLIDWORKS Designs.” Experts from the DriveWorks team will provide attendees with an introduction to using DriveWorks software to automate SOLIDWORKS designs, demonstrate how to capture and reuse design, manufacturing, and cost estimation knowledge to deliver custom products more quickly and with higher accuracy, and answer any questions.

“DriveWorks combines powerful SOLIDWORKS® part, assembly, and drawing automation with engaging 3D CPQ sales configurator features to enable manufacturers to implement a successful digital selling strategy, work smarter, reduce errors, and exceed customer expectations.”

You can register for the webinar here. If this date and time doesn’t work for your schedule, take a look at future sessions here.

January 9: 3DPrint.com & 3D Systems on Metal Printing with NoSupports

Also on Tuesday the 9th, at 2 pm EST, join 3DPrint.com for an exclusive webinar with 3D Systems about how to “Expand Design Capabilities and Reduces Costs: Metal Printing with NoSupports.” Dr. Pierre Van Cauwenbergh, Product Manager for NoSupports, and Allan Huntington, Application Expert, will introduce this technology, which can decrease the need for support structures in 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) and speed up design cycles, expand the design envelope, and open up new applications. Attendees will discover how to maintain superior part quality while using NoSupports in DMP, understand the technology’s value proposition and typical use cases, gain new insights from case studies about industrial and healthcare applications using NoSupports, and more.

“Learn about the value proposition and typical use cases of NoSupports™, and gain insights from two compelling case studies covering healthcare and industrial applications. Explore how NoSupports™ technology, combined with high-productivity printing strategies, can improve efficiency, shorten lead times, and lower costs throughout the entire additive manufacturing workflow, all while maintaining superior part quality. Don’t miss this opportunity to revolutionize your approach to metal printing. Register now to secure your spot and take the first step towards transforming your additive manufacturing process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

