3D Systems’ NoSupports Eliminates Supports for Metal 3D Printing — Webinar

Despite the complex geometries that are possible with laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) for metal parts, support structures have been the bane of the technology’s existence. Necessary for overhanging features and anchoring components to the build plate to reduce part stress and distortions, supports seemed like a necessary evil for metal LPBF. Now, however, 3D printer manufacturers like 3D Systems are finding ways around the need for them.

In an exclusive webinar, 3D Systems’ Dr. Pierre Van Cauwenbergh, Product Manager for NoSupportsTM, and Allan Huntington, Application Expert, will introduce the world to the firm’s groundbreaking NoSupportsTM technology. A part of 3D Systems’ 3DXpert software, NoSupportsTM minimizes the need for support structures in Direct Metal Printing, the company’s version of metal LPBF. In turn, the software solution expands the overall design envelope, accelerates design cycles, and unlocks new applications.

The webinar will educate attendees about the value proposition and typical use cases of NoSupportsTM, providing keen insights from two compelling case studies covering healthcare and industrial applications. The conversation will demonstrate how NoSupportsTM technology, combined with high-productivity printing strategies, can improve efficiency, shorten lead times, and lower costs throughout the entire additive manufacturing (AM) workflow, all while maintaining superior part quality.

Pierre Van Cauwenbergh holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science Engineering in metal AM and has over 6 years of experience in the industry. Leading the NoSupportsTM development program, Van Cauwenbergh works closely with 3D Systems’ and Oqton’s Development Engineers and Application Experts, delivering a user-friendly and robust supportless solution leading to customer success. Based at the 3D Systems Littleton, Colorado facility, Allan Huntington works within the Application Innovation Group helping solve the toughest AM challenges. Huntington focuses on advanced laser parameter development, in addition to software and process validations for new features and materials for the Direct Metal Printer line.

