3D Systems’ NoSupports Eliminates Supports for Metal 3D Printing — Webinar

Despite the complex geometries that are possible with laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) for metal parts, support structures have been the bane of the technology’s existence. Necessary for overhanging features and anchoring components to the build plate to reduce part stress and distortions, supports seemed like a necessary evil for metal LPBF. Now, however, 3D printer manufacturers like 3D Systems are finding ways around the need for them.
In an exclusive webinar, 3D Systems’ Dr. Pierre Van Cauwenbergh, Product Manager for NoSupportsTM, and Allan Huntington, Application Expert, will introduce the world to the firm’s groundbreaking NoSupportsTM technology. A part of 3D Systems’ 3DXpert software, NoSupportsTM minimizes the need for support structures in Direct Metal Printing, the company’s version of metal LPBF. In turn, the software solution expands the overall design envelope, accelerates design cycles, and unlocks new applications.
The webinar will educate attendees about the value proposition and typical use cases of NoSupportsTM, providing keen insights from two compelling case studies covering healthcare and industrial applications. The conversation will demonstrate how NoSupportsTM technology, combined with high-productivity printing strategies, can improve efficiency, shorten lead times, and lower costs throughout the entire additive manufacturing (AM) workflow, all while maintaining superior part quality.
Pierre Van Cauwenbergh holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science Engineering in metal AM and has over 6 years of experience in the industry. Leading the NoSupportsTM development program, Van Cauwenbergh works closely with 3D Systems’ and Oqton’s Development Engineers and Application Experts, delivering a user-friendly and robust supportless solution leading to customer success. Based at the 3D Systems Littleton, Colorado facility, Allan Huntington works within the Application Innovation Group helping solve the toughest AM challenges. Huntington focuses on advanced laser parameter development, in addition to software and process validations for new features and materials for the Direct Metal Printer line.
Don’t miss this opportunity to revolutionize your approach to metal printing. Register now to secure your spot and take the first step towards transforming your AM process.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, December 16, 2023: Software, Light Engine, Wool, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start with business news from CNPC POWDER, and then move on to software stories from AMSIS and HYBRID Software. Then it’s on to...
RIP 3D Printing. Long Live AM!
As we read our good friend Joris Peels’ recent series “RIP 3D Printing”, we couldn’t help but conjure up the famous scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, “Bring...
Printing Money Episode 12: Q3 2023 Earnings Reports with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald
Episode 12 of Printing Money brings with it a slightly different approach, as Alex Kingsbury sits this one out while Danny runs the show. Equity research analyst Troy Jensen, now of Cantor...
3D Printing News Briefs, December 9, 2023: Equity Crowdfunding, Archaeology, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re sharing stories about business first, as DyeMansion reached a major milestone and Batch.Works launched an equity crowdfunding campaign. At formnext 2023, Wibu-Systems showcased its...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.