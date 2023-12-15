AMS 2024

US Navy Designs and 3D Prints Replacement Radar Part in Just Hours

4 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

Back in June, the US Navy announced that additive manufacturing (AM) specialists at the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) in Mayport, Florida had invented a new tool for the MK 15 Phalanx Close-in Weapon System (CIWS). AM Coordinator Chief Machinist’s Mate, Nicholas Heinrich, worked with civilian CIWS Technician, Terry Henderson, to 3D print an aluminum device used for replacing motors on the CIWS.

Now, the SERMC has announced the use of 3D printing for a replacement part — the original was made with injection molding — on the USS Farragut (DDG-99). Maintenance on the Farragut at SERMC was almost done when lieutenant junior grade (LTJG) Anton Tyree, USS Farragut Electronics Material Officer, and other personnel on the ship spotted a malfunctioning part on the ship’s radar system.

Heinrich reverse-engineered the injection molded part “in about 40 minutes”, and within a few hours of that, the new part was printed. Heinrich printed an additional part as well, to equip the Farragut with a spare while it’s at sea. The new part has now been in-service for several weeks without issue.

Image courtesy of the US Navy, via SERMC

Regarding the new 3D printed part for the USS Farragut’s radar system, Heinrich said, “…the 3D printed version was made with more rigidity than the original [injection molded part]. If any ship on the waterfront needs the same part, we can manufacture a new one in about two hours.” SERMC’s commanding officer, Captain Justin Dowd, said, “This accomplishment is another historical first for our 3D Lab here. Today we demonstrated that if a customer on the waterfront needs something quickly, they can rely on SERMC’s talented workforce and new printers to deliver a high-quality solution to the warfighter in a short period of time.”

Image courtesy of Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin Collins/US Navy, via The Defense Post

It is important to stand back and recognize the many different elements comprising developments like this one, as well as the earlier development with the CIWS:

  • A US Navy vessel was able to complete its maintenance on time, in a scenario where that may not have otherwise been the case
  • A new part was designed and produced within a matter of hours, providing everyone involved with a successful workforce experience surrounding 3D printing
  • The new part was not only able to be designed and produced right at the point of need, but also may prove to outperform the injection molded part it replaced

All three of these advantages were able to be delivered simultaneously because of AM.

Thus, while there are certainly headwinds being faced by the AM sector at-large, there is also, simultaneously, a huge success story bubbling under the surface, embodying all the features of the long-term vision for AM’s potential. Moreover, the main character of that success story is the quintessential early adopter of new technologies, the US military.

The buildup to this has been years in the making, and it is truly just the beginning, as is detailed in the report that Tali Rosman and I co-wrote, published last month, “Additive Manufacturing for Military and Defense”. No one knows precisely what the AM sector will look like in 2024, but one thing that is certain is that the US military will continue ramping up its AM use-cases, driving the technology towards greater maturity at an even faster rate. When the military discovers something that it likes, its tendency is to keep doubling down in the same direction.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Velo3D CEO Benny Buller Steps Down as Company Explores Sale or Merger

3D Systems Appoints New Executives to Strengthen Restructuring Initiative

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)BusinessStocks

3D Printing Experiences Slight Decline in Q3 2023 Amid Economic Headwinds

The additive manufacturing (AM) market has hit a plateau in Q3 2023, with a 1% estimated sequential decline from Q2 2023, according to the latest report from Additive Manufacturing Research...

December 14, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessStocks

Printing Money Episode 12: Q3 2023 Earnings Reports with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

Episode 12 of Printing Money brings with it a slightly different approach, as Alex Kingsbury sits this one out while Danny runs the show.  Equity research analyst Troy Jensen, now of Cantor...

December 11, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 10, 2023

This week, we’ve got events in Berlin, Nashville, Texas, and more, and webinars on topics including the business of dental 3D printing, Nexa 3D’s XiP, and more. Read on for...

December 10, 2023
Featured
3D SoftwareAutomationBusinessEuropeFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaStocks

3D Systems Likely to Sell 3D Printing Software Business Oqton

Buried in its Q3 financial report for 2023, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) highlighted the possibility of a major move that was missed by most of the general public and media:...

December 8, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
3D Systems
Velo3D
AMR Military
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Axtra3D
HP
Flashforge
EOS FDR
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides