AMS 2024

3D Printing Experiences Slight Decline in Q3 2023 Amid Economic Headwinds

8 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)BusinessStocks
3D Systems

Share this Article

The additive manufacturing (AM) market has hit a plateau in Q3 2023, with a 1% estimated sequential decline from Q2 2023, according to the latest report from Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR). Despite the quarter-over-quarter dip, the sector has still achieved a 13% growth compared to the same quarter last year. This assessment covers all segments of the market, including hardware, materials, and services for both polymer and metal AM.

For nearly ten years, AMR has been the authoritative source for quarterly 3D printing market data, providing detailed industry insights. The recent figures reflect broader economic challenges, such as rising capital costs, which have particularly affected hardware sales. In contrast, material sales have fared better, showing continued health in this segment.

Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of AMR, commented, “The impacts of the macro environment and higher costs of capital are being seen in AM market numbers, mainly in hardware sales, while materials sales remain healthy. Demand for print services in the quarter were mixed, as companies still struggle to deal with supply chain problems, but shorter backlogs have reduced the opportunity costs of not acting to put in place new solutions such as AM. Additionally, product development spending appears to be down, which impacts AM services. We expect some market softness to continue through 2024 due to interest rates, and growth in AM during this time to be driven by existing influential users who continue to scale up their activities.”

The report includes comprehensive data from leading companies in the AM space, such as 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), HP (NYSE: HPQ), Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), Nikon SLM Solutions, EOS, GE Additive, Trumpf, Farsoon, BLT, HBD, Eplus, Optomec, Formlabs, Prodways, DWS, and Carbon. These firms, among others, contribute to the robust tracking data in AMR’s Core Metals and Core Polymers reports, which provide a decade of historical data and ten-year forecasts.

Key findings from the report indicate that metal AM hardware sales saw an 8% decrease compared to the previous quarter—the first such decline in a Q3 period since AMR began its tracking. Year-over-year, however, there is a nearly 7% growth. Polymer AM hardware sales also dropped by 8% from Q2, with only a 1% year-over-year increase. Nonetheless, the polymer AM materials segment has helped keep the overall polymer market stable. The report suggests a cautious optimism for Q4 2023, with the potential for slight improvements. These trends underscore the current climate of innovation tempered by economic restraint, where the AM industry continues to adapt and push forward.

For further insights and detailed forecasts, AMR’s market data products are available for purchase, providing invaluable analysis for stakeholders in the additive manufacturing sector. Interested parties can obtain more information on these reports and subscription services at the AMR website.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Vectoflow Secures €4M to Enhance Aerospace and Energy Instrumentation with 3D Printing

US Department of Energy Awards 6K Energy $50M for Construction of Battery Material Plant

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessFashionNorth America

Hilos Unveils On-demand 3D Printed Shoe Platform at Art Basel

At Art Basel in Miami, Portland startup Hilos Studio announced a new partnership that signals a shift in the company’s business strategy for 3D printed footwear production, likely for the...

9 hours
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchEnergyEuropeScience & Technology

UK Atomic Energy Authority Awards University of Birmingham £1.4M to R&D 3D Printing for Nuclear Fusion

The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has awarded the University of Birmingham £1.4 million (~$1.76 million), as part of a project called FATHOM2 (FAbrication of Tungsten using HOt isostatic...

December 12, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSustainability

DoD Awards 6K Additive $23.4 Million to Upcycle Scrap into High-Grade 3D Printing Powders

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded 6K Additive, the Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of metal powders for additive manufacturing (AM), $23.4 million to expand its capacity for upcycling metal scrap...

December 8, 2023
3D Printing3DPrint.com ProEuropeGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Reshaping Global Supply Chains: The UK’s First Advanced Manufacturing Plan

The day before the Biden administration announced around 30 broad-sweeping economic actions planned by the White House for 2024 and beyond — all surrounding the establishment of a new Council...

December 4, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
3D Systems
3D Systems
Axtra3D
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Flashforge
HP
AMR Military
EOS FDR
Velo3D
FacFox
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides