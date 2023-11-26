3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 26, 2023

Things are getting busy again in terms of 3D printing webinars and events! This week is the RSNA annual meeting, the World Manufacturing Forum, and more. HP is holding an open house, and Nanoscribe is offering online training. Plus, there will be webinars about jewelry 3D printing, the Stratasys Origin One, and more. Read on for all the details!

November 26 – 30: RSNA 2023

Starting today, November 26th, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) is holding its Annual Meeting in Chicago. This year, the theme of the world’s largest medical imaging conference is “Leading Through Change,” and is all about how radiology professionals can be intentional and proactive while leading teams and organizations through change. In addition to several plenary speakers, scientific sessions, networking opportunities, and much more, there will also be five exhibitor pavilions: the AI Showcase, Educators Row, First-Time Exhibitor Pavilion, Recruiters Row, and the 3D Printing & Mixed Reality Showcase. Several recognizable AM industry names will be exhibiting at the RSNA meeting, including Stratasys, Xact Metal, 3D Systems, Formlabs, Materialise, Axial3D, and more. The exhibits only go until November 29th, but the meeting lasts until the 30th, and there’s a virtual option as well.

“If you have purchased virtual access, you can access virtual sessions at your convenience. Sessions are posted within 24 hours after the live session ends. Nearly 100% of eligible content is available on-demand for all attendees registered for Virtual Access until April 30, 2024, noon CT.”

You can register for the RSNA Annual Meeting here.

November 26 – December 1: MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit

The leading international scientific gathering for materials research, the MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit by the Materials Research Society, will take place in Boston from November 26-December 1; if you can’t make it in-person, join The Virtual Experience December 5-7. There will be 64 symposia sessions within eight topical clusters, including Energy and Sustainability, Soft Materials and Biomaterials, and Structural and Functional Materials. The non-technical program offers panel discussions, informational sessions, award presentations, and other talks related to Professional Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and more.

“The world’s foremost international scientific gathering for materials research, the MRS Fall Meeting showcases leading interdisciplinary research in both fundamental and applied areas presented by scientists from around the world.”

You can register for the event here.

November 27 – 28: Future Tech Event

The third Future Tech Event will be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from November 27-28. Featuring case studies, panel discussions, excellent speakers, information exchange, unique presentations offering access to industry-leading knowledge and trend spotlighting, and more, this is the Sultanate of Oman’s foremost B2B and B2G bespoke Technology Event, and is under the patronage of H.E. Said Hamood Said Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. There will also be a comprehensive B2B Expo, showcasing a variety of the latest technologies, innovations, and cost-effective products, services, and solutions, customized to adapt to demands across many sectors. The event will have a special focus on promoting startups as well.

“It is a definitive meeting place facilitating multi-stakeholder dialogue with power packed networking opportunities among C-Level executives, leading industry experts, decision makers, policy makers and government officials from across the value chain to foster collaboration, discuss current challenges, business opportunities, develop market strategies, share knowledge and identify solutions shaping the future of technology.”

You can register for the event here.

November 28 & 30: Nanoscribe Online Training

Nanoscribe is holding two online training sessions this week, so users can increase their knowledge to an expert level. Basic training will teach you how to begin working with your Nanoscribe training, while advanced training will focus on optimizing your print job, and is offered for 3D Small Feature Solution Set, 3D Medium Feature Solution Set, and 3D Large Feature Solution Set. A training and Q&A session for the Photonic Professional GT2 will be held at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) on Tuesday, November 28th, and a session for the Quantum X will be on Thursday the 30th at 9 pm CET (3 pm EST). Nanoscribe Customer Success Expert Dr. Aaron Kobler will be the expert speaker during these trainings.

“Our Customer Success and Service team strives to make it as smooth and easy as possible for beginners to get started with high-precision 3D printing. And they also go out to give advanced users the best possible support so that they can expand their know-how and expertise even further. So as a customer or system user, you can choose from a variety of basic and advanced training courses.”

For more information, log in to NanoGuide.

November 28: Improving Efficiency, Quality & Creativity in Jewelry Manufacturing with 3D Systems

3D Systems will hold a webinar at 11 am CET (5 am EST) on the 28th that’s all about how to “Boost Efficiency, Quality and Creativity in Jewelry Manufacturing.” In addition to quality and creativity, you need the ability to produce high-fidelity patterns to ensure successful jewelry design. During the webinar, attendees will learn how the company’s advanced 3D printing solutions can help you reach new levels of productivity in jewelry design, with extended geometric freedom, reduced cost and time-to-market, and excellent quality. Topics will include the benefits of 3D printing for mass-custom jewelry making, new capabilities by the MJP 300W wax patterns 3D printer and additional wax materials for direct jewelry casting, examples of jewelry casting use cases, and more.

“Fitting into your standard manufacturing workflow – from finely detailed prototypes, to lost wax casting and mold making, our wide range of 3D printing solutions addresses all jewelry design styles and production challenges.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 28: TriMech on the Stratasys Origin One

Also on the 28th, TriMech will hold a webinar focused on the “Stratasys Origin One Revolutionizing Injection Molding Applications” at 10 am EST. Additive Solutions Consultant Rich Annino will teach attendees all about the Origin One—a piece of manufacturing equipment that uses additive methods—and how it’s being used by injection molding professionals. They’ll also learn how the Origin One is able to support, and sometimes even replace, traditional injection molding processes, and how new GrabCAD Print Support Generation fits into the equation.

“The Additive Manufacturing Industry has heard concerns for years regarding 3D Printers jumping in and taking the place of traditional manufacturing methods. In most cases, this is nonsense, as Additive tends to be a far better partner to traditional manufacturing than a 1:1 replacement. “Recently, though, with the introduction of some newer technologies, printers, and materials to the market, we’re closer than ever to this dream possibly becoming a reality!”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 29 – 30: HP’s 3D Printing Open House

This week, HP is holding an exclusive 3D Printing Open House at its headquarters in Corvallis, Oregon, starting with a welcome dinner and drinks at 6 pm PST on Wednesday the 29th and the open house itself on Thursday the 30th, from 9 am until 4:30 pm. During the HP Site Tour, attendees will have the chance to get up close and personal with HP’s latest innovations, and then hear success stories about the technology during a Customer Panel. There will also be a Professional Services Workshop where you can enhance your skills and learn best practices, a deep dive discussion into HP’s Metal Jet, a new product presentation, a networking lunch, and more.

“This event is perfect for anyone who is interested in additive manufacturing, from beginners to experienced users. You’ll have the opportunity to network with other manufacturers and hear about their experiences and lessons learned on their additive manufacturing journey. Our goal is to empower you and your team to leverage this technology across your supply chain, cutting costs and lead time.”

You can register for the open house here.

November 29: Nexa3D Discusses INFINAM TPC for Powder Bed Fusion

At 12 pm EST (9 am PST) on the 29th, Nexa3D will hold a webinar about “INFINAM® TPC: The Ultimate in Elastomeric Solutions for Powder Bed Fusion,” which was recently added to its portfolio for printing elastomeric parts on QLS series 3D printers. During this special training, attendees will learn the performance characteristics of TPC and what makes it different from other TPU and TPE materials, how to control material performance through design, automating the production workflow for TPC components, how the material can impact production parts for applications like footwear and sporting goods, and more. There will also be a Q&A session with Dwayne Jeon, Design Director for the La La Land Production and Design house, and John Calhoun, Nexa3D’s Director of QLS Business.

“While many TPE and TPU materials struggle with long-term performance in demanding applications, TPC represents a new era for elastomeric components in production and end-use applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 30: Innovations by 3D Systems for AM Application Needs

In its second offering of the week, 3D Systems will hold a webinar at 12 pm EST on Thursday, November 30th, titled “Explore 3D Systems Innovations for AM Application Needs.” The webinar will focus on the company’s latest 3D printers and next-gen materials, their ability to expand applications and production capabilities, and how they can enable a broader spectrum of industries. Attendees will hear detailed analysis of case studies and real-world applications, which will showcase how 3D Systems’ technologies can improve performance, design, and efficiency. The compatibility of the company’s new materials with different 3D printing technologies will also be a focus.

“Whether you are a seasoned professional in the additive manufacturing industry or a newcomer eager to explore the latest advancements, this webinar offers a platform to deepen your understanding of 3D Systems’ technologies and their transformative potential. Don’t miss this opportunity to stay at the forefront of additive manufacturing and discover how these materials can shape the future of 3D printing across diverse applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 30: How Xometry Molded Autodesk University’s Macro Keypad

Also on the 30th, but at 1 pm EST, Xometry and the Autodesk Fusion 360 design team will discuss “From Fusion 360 to Factory: How Xometry Molded Autodesk University’s Macro Keypad.” The project used six unique manufacturing technologies, including overmolding and injection molding, and attendees will hear analysis of the design challenges and manufacturing strategies used to development the enclosure and keycaps, as well as important insights into how Fusion 360 allows users to integrate diverse manufacturing processes into one project. Topics include how to leverage Xometry’s platform to streamline the move from design to production, applying DFM principles to enhance overmolding and injection molding, the integration of complementary technologies like sheet cutting, machining, and 3D printing in product development, and more.

“The webinar will be hosted by Greg Paulsen, Xometry’s Director of Applications Engineering, and Scott Benson, a Senior Injection Molding Project Engineer at Xometry, along with Jonathan Odom, Autodesk’s Community Manager and Fusion 360 Specialist. Together, they will delve into a multi-process design journey from initial concept to final delivery.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 1 – 2: AMTech Expo

Finally, India’s only dedicated AM and 3D printing trade show, AMTech Expo, is back for its 7th year. Held in Hyderabad by AM Chronicle from December 1-2, the show will offer a comprehensive overview of the entire AM value chain, including core technologies, research and development, post-processing, and more. Attendees will benefit from this focused business networking and knowledge platform for India’s AM ecosystem, and over 80 exhibiting companies will be onsite to show off their latest innovations and forge important connections with fellow industry professionals.

“AMTech is India’s largest business networking platform for Additive Manufacturing Technology, where you can experience the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Technology ecosystem. See cutting-edge exhibits, learn from expert-led conferences, network with the industry to make an informed choice on where AM fits into your product process.”

You can register for AMTech here.

