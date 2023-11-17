EPlus3D

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Systems Base Resin, ArcelorMittal Enters Powder Market and the NIOSH

37 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Electronics
Metal AM Markets
AMR Military

The US´s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has released a set of guidelines for using 3D printing called, ¨Approaches to safe 3D printing: a guide for makerspace users, schools, libraries, and small businesses
This is an aboslutely fantastic development that should make 3D printing a lot safer for employees and kids. The reports recommendations include having a comprehensive risk management plan for 3D printing, providing all SDSs (safety data sheets). It also suggests that you select safer materials noting that PLA emits fewer particles than ABS and some colors of filament are significantly safer than others. They also recommend using a fume hood, enclosure or a local exhaust ventilation (LEV) device and HEPA filtration to make 3D Printing safer. It also encourages people to opt for 3D Printers that have approval from a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). This report may very well turn out to be the law for 3D printing safety for a while. Overall it also recommends keeping people away from printers which suffice it to say is not currently enforced.

Steel giant ArcelorMittal is now offering 3D Printing Powders and is building an industrial-scale inert gas atomizer in Aviles, Spain. That site has done extensive testing of 3D printing and powder for many years on various industrial machines. The company will release powders for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), binder jetting (BJ), and direct energy deposition (DED). The atomizer could make from 200 kilo to 3 tonnes and has an annual capacity of a 1000 tonnes.

3D Systems has gotten FDA 510(k) clearance for its NextDent Base material. This enables the vat polymerization of both full and partial removable dentures. The company says that it gives repeatability and comes in four gingiva shades.

Tagged with:

3DPOD

