3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing Wool, Cube Sats & Rockets

Cube sats are usually used for space but could also be used locally, researchers from Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya(CTTC), the University of Luxembourg, and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have made a balloon cubesat that could restore internet connectivity to disaster struck areas. This uses low cost components, 3D printing and the cubesat architecture to do things here on earth.
Ursa Major is looking to 3D print solid rocket motors for use here on earth as well. Its Lynx project will integrate components, and in a more flexible way make rocket propulsion systems for the AMRAAM, Javelin, Stinger, and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. This would help the US replenish its arsenal and be quicker to in a more flexible way respond to demand in its future wars.
Designer Christien Meindertsma has developed the Flocks Wobot which is a cobot that 3D prints wool by flocking it. She hopes that the Wobot will be used to make soft and strong goods including interiors for soft furniture.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Financials: Desktop Metal Navigates Stratasys Deal Aftermath with Hopes for Year-End Rebound
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) revealed its financial performance for the third quarter of 2023, summing up the hurdles and headways made during this period. Like many other companies in the...
Xometry Taps Google Cloud for AI Boost and Sees Q3 Growth
Xometry‘s (Nasdaq: XMTR) announcement of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, a key division of Alphabet, aims to accelerate the digitization of manufacturing globally, marking an essential step in the...
3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Undertakes Restructuring Amid Mixed Q3 Earnings
Just as 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) had anticipated in its preliminary results last October, the company has unveiled its financial performance for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2023....
3D Printing Financials: Proto Labs Outperforms in Q3 with Strong 3D Printing Growth
Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) announced a strong performance in its third-quarter earnings, with its revenue hitting an all-time high of $130.7 million. Particularly noteworthy is the exponential 87% year-over-year increase...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.