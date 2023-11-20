EPlus3D

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing Wool, Cube Sats & Rockets

39 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Electronics
Metal AM Markets
AMR Military

Share this Article

Cube sats are usually used for space but could also be used locally, researchers from Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya(CTTC), the University of Luxembourg, and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have made a balloon cubesat that could restore internet connectivity to disaster struck areas. This uses low cost components, 3D printing and the cubesat architecture to do things here on earth.

Ursa Major is looking to 3D print solid rocket motors for use here on earth as well. Its Lynx project will integrate components, and in a more flexible way make rocket propulsion systems for the AMRAAM, Javelin, Stinger, and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. This would help the US replenish its arsenal and be quicker to in a more flexible way respond to demand in its future wars.

Designer Christien Meindertsma has developed the Flocks Wobot which is a cobot that 3D prints wool by flocking it. She hopes that the Wobot will be used to make soft and strong goods including interiors for soft furniture.

 

 

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Automation in 3D Printing Software: Authentise & CASTOR at formnext 2023

3D Printing Financials: Markforged’s Q3 Earnings Drop Spurs Workforce Reduction and Restructuring

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Desktop Metal Navigates Stratasys Deal Aftermath with Hopes for Year-End Rebound

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) revealed its financial performance for the third quarter of 2023, summing up the hurdles and headways made during this period. Like many other companies in the...

November 16, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessStocks

Xometry Taps Google Cloud for AI Boost and Sees Q3 Growth

Xometry‘s (Nasdaq: XMTR) announcement of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, a key division of Alphabet, aims to accelerate the digitization of manufacturing globally, marking an essential step in the...

November 14, 2023
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Undertakes Restructuring Amid Mixed Q3 Earnings

Just as 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) had anticipated in its preliminary results last October, the company has unveiled its financial performance for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2023....

November 14, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Proto Labs Outperforms in Q3 with Strong 3D Printing Growth

Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) announced a strong performance in its third-quarter earnings, with its revenue hitting an all-time high of $130.7 million. Particularly noteworthy is the exponential 87% year-over-year increase...

November 10, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
HP
Ultimate Guide to DLP
HP
Arburg
EOS FDR
AMR Military
3D Systems
Flashforge
FacFox
BASF/Forward AM
Velo3D
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides