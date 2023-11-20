3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing Wool, Cube Sats & Rockets

Cube sats are usually used for space but could also be used locally, researchers from Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya(CTTC), the University of Luxembourg, and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have made a balloon cubesat that could restore internet connectivity to disaster struck areas. This uses low cost components, 3D printing and the cubesat architecture to do things here on earth.

Ursa Major is looking to 3D print solid rocket motors for use here on earth as well. Its Lynx project will integrate components, and in a more flexible way make rocket propulsion systems for the AMRAAM, Javelin, Stinger, and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. This would help the US replenish its arsenal and be quicker to in a more flexible way respond to demand in its future wars.

Designer Christien Meindertsma has developed the Flocks Wobot which is a cobot that 3D prints wool by flocking it. She hopes that the Wobot will be used to make soft and strong goods including interiors for soft furniture.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.