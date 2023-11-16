EPlus3D

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Spee3d, Aprecia and Stratasys

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Electronics
Metal AM Markets
AMR Military

Aprecia has cooperated with Batelle to improve its binder jet technology for medicine. The company could use it to change release kinetics, make pills in a pill and patient specific medicines. The two have been working together since 2021 and this marks another deep involvement of a national lab in 3D printing. 

Spee3d is putting more cold spray 3D printers to Ukraine. The printers could be forward deployed and repair and improve kit for Ukraine. 

Stratasys has sold its Direct facility in Austin to Cumberland Additive. The firm has gone from 9 sites to 5. We’re not sure if this is a reorganization, a slimming of the business or marks a gradual exit from services for Stratasys. 

 

