Tectonic 3D Aims to Revolutionize High Performance Filaments for 3D Printing

Tectonic-3D is on a mission to transform the material extrusion sector. This Eindhoven-based firm, with its seasoned team of business experts and engineers, plans to introduce a new range of high-performance filaments that boast previously unattainable properties. Beyond custom materials development, Tectonic-3D cuts through the BS to deliver trusted advice essential for navigating the complexities of high-end 3D part manufacturing. Under the leadership of industry veteran Patrick Duis, who played a pivotal role at DSM and possesses extensive experience in 3D printing applications, Tectonic-3D is more than just a filament producer. The company engages with OEMs and industrial clients, offering services from simulations and material certification to material formulation, with a focus on bio-based and naturally filled materials for greater sustainability.

With the introduction of the TenneT brand, Tectonic-3D has launched the first trio in its innovative materials lineup: TenneT KRATIR PA11 CF, PROTEOS HT, and TenneT PYRA PC/ABS FR. These high-performance materials differ markedly in characteristics. The TenneT KRATIR PA11 CF, for instance, is a 98% bio-based carbon fiber reinforced polyamide 11, crafted for robust strength and durability for industrial applications requiring demanding end-use parts. Its low moisture uptake is a game-changer, addressing the common and frustrating issue of high moisture absorption found in many polyamides that typically necessitates constant drying of spools. This green engineering material stands out as an excellent option for businesses seeking eco-friendly yet durable components. I find this material particularly compelling for consumer end-use items, such as helmets and sports equipment, given that designers and marketers are increasingly drawn to bio-based materials.

¨We are proud to present our first series of filaments and new website, which embody our dedication to deliver consistent quality and performance to our customers,” said Patrick Duis, Tectonic-3D CTO.

TenneT PROTEOS HT is a support material with a stability threshold of up to 215°C, making it a viable support for high-temperature materials such as PEI (ULTEM), PEEK, PPSU, and similar substances. The search for dependable support materials for these high-performance PAEK and other polymers has been challenging. While some available supports function adequately, they often require manual removal. PROTEOS, however, offers a solution as a soluble support material, which is likely to significantly simplify post-processing. The rising adoption of material extrusion technologies for producing PEI and PEEK components in sectors such as industrial machinery, automotive racing, and machine construction underscores the value of an effective support material like PROTEOS.

The TenneT PYRA PC/ABS FR is another innovative addition, a fire-retardant composite that marries the properties of two well-known materials. Designed primarily for electrical applications, the company also anticipates its utility in any scenario demanding improved thermal performance and fire resistance, such as electrical enclosures and components. Recognizing the proliferation of 3D-printed lamps using standard PC or less suitable materials, PYRA PC/ABS FR could provide a safer and more appropriate alternative for this segment. Beyond lamps, the term ‘enclosures’ might seem niche, yet the industry and service sectors frequently use 3D printing to create a multitude of enclosures for machine housings, battery components, prototype electronics, supplementary parts, and sensor housings, suggesting a wider application potential for this material. Tectonic-3D is currently showcasing these materials at Formnext, hosted at the miniFactory booth, with availability also on the company’s website for direct purchase.

