3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 5, 2023

Happy Formnext week! But don’t worry, if you can’t make it to Germany this week, there are still several other in-person and online webinar and event options in the industry. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

November 6 – 7: Nano-Micro-Lithography Symposium

For the first time, the Nano-Micro-Lithography Symposium (NMLS) will be held as an in-person event, after several years of only being available online. The event will be held at the Center for Soft Nanoscience (SoN) in Münster, Germany, but you can also attend virtually via GoToWebinar. This joint symposium will feature a mix of topics, presented by technical experts and customers, related to thermal scanning probes, along with laser light, ion and electron beam lithography, and viable applications.

“This event brings together technical experts, customers, and users from Nanocribe, micro resist technology, GenISys and Raith. Discover the latest technologies and products for Nano-Micro-Lithography. Several system users from the hosting companies will provide detailed insights into their microfabrication projects and describe experiences with various products and technologies.”

You can register for the in-person symposium here.

November 6: ASTM’s Formnext Standards Forum

On Monday, November 6th, the day before the official start of Formnext, the Standards Forum at Formnext will be held at Messe Frankfurt. With a theme of “Unleashing the Power of Digital Thread to Advance AM,” the one-day workshop is focused on discussing AM standardization needs. Attendees will be able to engage with experts to discuss standard practices, and how to overcome implementation challenges in areas like sustainability opportunities, AM integration to Industry 4.0, workflow automation, and more.

“This event is comprised of technical talks, an interactive panel discussion, and a break-out session led by industry leaders from many industry sectors currently using AM.”

You can register for the workshop here.

November 7 – 9: WESTEC 2023

Taking place in Long Beach, California from November 7-9, WESTEC/AeroDef is part of The Manufacturing Technology Series. At California’s top manufacturing trade show, decision makers from a multitude of industries can connect with nearly 300 suppliers of advanced manufacturing technology, equipment, and tooling. Thousands of products will be exhibited, and there will also be dozens of educational sessions, daily networking receptions, a student summit, and more.

“The Manufacturing Technology Series connects decision makers from diverse industries with leading suppliers of advanced manufacturing technology, equipment and tooling. Now we are bringing together these four leading manufacturing events within one unified identity.”

You can register for WESTEC/AeroDef 2023 here.

November 7 – 9: 2023 Additive Manufacturing Conference

Another industry conference this week is the 2023 Additive Manufacturing Conference, held in Dearborn, Michigan November 7-8 by the American Foundry Society. Experts in foundry AM will hold sessions on a wide range of additive manufacturing disciplines, and present foundry case studies in which AM was used to solve, tooling, design, and/or production problems. They’ll work to answer this key question: will direct metal printing replace castings? Plus, on the 9th, interested registrants can enjoy a tour of Aristo Cast in nearby Almont.

“Whether you’re a foundry operator, casting designer or buyer, or industry supplier, the additive manufacturing revolution is going to shape your career.”

You can register for the conference here.

November 7 – 10: Formnext 2023

The one we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, is the international meeting point for industrial 3D printing experts and production professionals from many application industries. Over 30,000 visitors, and nearly 850 exhibitors, are expected to attend this year’s trade fair from November 7-10, and will find industrial 3D printers, automation solutions, materials, supporting software, and technologies for quality control and post-processing.

“With the trade show in Frankfurt as well as content throughout the year, Formnext bundles expertise and creates a unique experience focused on an intensive, professional exchange and access to the latest AM solutions. This combination enables the community to actively shape the next generation of intelligent industrial production.”

You can purchase tickets for Formnext here. 3DPrint.com will also be in attendance!

November 7: Solid Solutions Technology Showcase

Solid Solutions will hold its first Technology Showcase at the Gaydon British Motor Museum, starting at 9:30 am BST on Tuesday, November 7th. Attendees can get hands-on with the latest innovative manufacturing technology from Solid Print3D, as well as gain access to TriMech Group client services. Additionally, everyone will be entered into a prize drawing to win a Dell Precision 7780 laptop.

“Join our experts and explore the latest software and hardware advances in the world of engineering, design and manufacturing. As well as having over 20 different booths showing technologies that range from 3D design, AR & VR, additive manufacturing, 3D printing, 3D scanning, design optimisation, product lifecycle and data management solutions you can also attend SOLIDWORKS 2024 Masterclass sessions, discover new solutions and learn about the latest technologies provided by one of the worlds largest engineering solutions providers.”

You can register for the free event here.

November 8 – 9: Mid-Atlantic Design-2-Part Show

Design-2-Part in Oaks, Pennsylvania is the Mid-Atlantic region’s largest design and contract manufacturing trade show, featuring over 180 American suppliers to help shorten the supply chain, get parts manufactured on time, and help your business mitigate risk. The event, from November 8-9, will represent over 300 service categories, including machining, 3D printing/prototyping, finishing, plastics, castings, and more. Plus, it’s free to attend!

“The Mid-Atlantic Design-2-Part Show is the most efficient place to meet hundreds of high-quality American suppliers of custom parts, stock parts, and manufacturing services. From design and prototypes to production, finishing, and assemblies; get the instant answers you need at this show.” You can register for the event here.

November 8: America Makes TRX Webinar

America Makes will hold a TRX webinar from 2-3 pm EST on Wednesday, November 8th, presented by Dan Barousse, CEO and Co-Founder of Slice Engineering, and LulzBot President John Olhoft. During the “From Filament to Finished Product: Navigating Reliability and Performance Challenges in FDM Printing” presentation, attendees will learn about key strategies for achieving industrial-grade FDM 3D printing excellence.

“We’ll dive deep into the critical factors that impact the precision, consistency, and productivity of FDM printing, empowering your industrial processes with cutting-edge additive manufacturing insights.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 9: TriMech Talks SOLIDWORKS & Mastercam 2024

Finally, on Thursday, November 9th, at 10 am EST, TriMch will focus on “What’s New in SOLIDWORKS and Mastercam 2024.” The event will be held at Mastercam in Connecticut and focus on the latest features and enhancements included in the updated versions of Mastercam and SOLIDWORKS 3D CAD. For instance, more powerful Multiaxis toolpaths in Mastercam enable increased machining productivity and reduced production costs, flexible tool motion, and more.

“From the beginning, SOLIDWORKS® has been at the forefront of making design accessible to every designer and engineer. Our job is putting you in a position to create, collaborate, and deliver innovative product experiences with powerful, yet easy-to-use product development solutions. SOLIDWORKS 2024 continues this expectation, while opening new possibilities to enhance the way you design, communicate, and manage your 3D designs with SOLIDWORKS.”

You can reserve your spot here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

