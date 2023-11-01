3D Printing News Unpeeled: Ricoh and Siemens, Programable Microstructure and Medicated Ear Implants

In an exciting paper from Nature Communications, Shubo Gao, Zhi Li, Steven Van Petegem and a whole host of other people at Singapore’s A stars, NTU but also the Paul Scherrer Institute have come up with a way to program the recrystallization behavior of powder bed fusion parts during heat treatment. This means that they in essence can program microstructure to get better part properties.
Hannover Medical School has used Desktop Health’s 3D Bioplotter to make a medicated ear implant that acts as a stent for patients having narrowing of the auditory canal.
Ricoh is partnering with Siemens to develop the workflow for aluminum binder jet so that it can be industrialized.
