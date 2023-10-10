Watch: Leading CEOs Convene pre-Formnext at AM Investment Strategies 2023

Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), in collaboration with industry experts, is hosting a free critical one-hour online roundtable to unravel the business and competitive dynamics prevailing in the 3D printing industry, scheduled for November 2, 2023. A precursor to the much-anticipated Formnext 2023, AM Investment Strategies 2023 aims to provide a panoramic view of the industry’s state, its growth trajectory, and the prospects that lie ahead, especially as they will be showcased in the forthcoming Formnext event.

The roundtable will feature an assembly of industry magnates including panelists Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys; Jeff Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems; Benny Buller, CEO of Velo3D; Arno Held, Managing Partner at AM Ventures; Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at AMR; Max Lobovsky, CEO of Formlabs. The moderators for the event are Stephen Butkow and Bryan Dow, Managing Directors at Stifel. This event seeks to further the discourse initiated in its predecessor, AM Investment Strategies 2022.

Last year’s event, convened by AMR (then known as SmarTech Analysis), shed light on key topics such as investment in public markets, venture and private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and market data, elucidating the growth and expectations within the 3D printing industry. The roundtable discussions were segmented into two sessions, featuring financial moguls, analysts, and CEOs who explored the fiscal dynamics of the AM market ahead of Formnext 2022.

The deliberations in 2022 were indispensable, especially against the backdrop of a global economy grappling with imbalance and growth hurdles. The additive manufacturing sector, despite facing layoffs and instability, emerged as a beacon of hope in mitigating supply chain disruptions. This recognition spurred heightened investment from colossal conglomerates like Siemens and Mitsubishi, underscoring the technology’s pivotal role in navigating through economic headwinds.

This year’s dialogue, AM Investment Strategies 2023, is poised to further demystify the evolving business environment and competitive landscape of the 3D printing industry. The discussion will provide attendees with a robust understanding of the industry’s current state, fueled by insights from a panel of seasoned experts at AMR, Stifel, and a host of leading AM industry CEOs. The confluence of these thought leaders is bound to foster a fertile ground for sharing knowledge, experiences, and projections, setting a coherent narrative for the industry’s journey ahead, and the unfolding chapter that is Formnext 2023. Register for the free event here.

