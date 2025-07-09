3D Printing News Briefs, July 9, 2025: Powder Supply, Software Bundle, Utilities, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start with stories about partnerships, first between Sandvik and Additive Industries for powder supply, and then between AMT PostPro and TriMech Group for automated post-processing. In a different sort of partnership, Authentise and Autodesk are now bundled for end-to-end digital manufacturing. Finally, United Utilities is accelerating the integration of 3D printing into its daily operations.

Sandvik & Additive Industries Announce Powder Supply Partnership

Sandvik and Dutch company Additive Industries are partnering up for controlled, safe AM powder supply through the Additive Industries MetalFab Powder Load Tool (PLT) factory workflow solution. This industrial powder hopper for metal AM is available for direct filling and transportation of powder for all customers and users of MetalFab systems, including Sandvik, a top provider of high-quality gas atomized metal powder for the AM industry. Starting off with its Osprey® 718 nickel-based superalloy (IN718), Osprey® 316L stainless steel and Osprey® Ti-6Al-4V-ELI (Grade 23) titanium alloy, Sandvik can fill up the PLT under controlled conditions at its Sweden production site, then ship it to the customer site for automatic loading into MetalFab printers, thanks to full compatibility and connection between the two. Sensors within both the PLT and MetalFab check that the correct powder is being loaded, and inert storage and transportation conditions for the powder ensure full traceability. The PLTs have been tested and approved for road, rail, and sea transport, thus reducing single-use plastic.

“We recognise the critical nature of the powder feedstock in our systems, both from a quality and safety perspective, which is why the MetalFab is designed to minimise exposure of powder particles to oxygen, moisture and human contact,” said Mark Massey, CEO of Additive Industries. “The PLT enables material to be packaged and maintained in inert conditions directly at the production source and transported direct to site in bulk quantities, avoiding the need for plastic containers, where it can be loaded directly into the MetalFab system. Further, it ensures that powder not in the MetalFab is constantly kept under inert conditions when connected, and can be loaded to the system at any point it is needed, including while the system is printing. We are very pleased to announce Sandvik as our approved powder supply partner filling our PLT’s and allowing MetalFab customers to improve their quality control, health and safety and factory workflow.”

AMT PostPro & TriMech Group Expand Access to Automated Post-Processing in North America

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) PostPro, based in Sheffield, UK and Austin, Texas, announced a strategic partnership with TriMech Group in order to expand access to automated AM post-processing solutions in North America. TriMech, part of the portfolio of U.S. private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners, is a provider of engineering and AM solutions across the U.S., Canada, Europe’s Nordic regions, Ireland, and the UK. It has a strong foothold in product development, engineering services, and 3D printing, and will now serve as an authorized value-added reseller of AMT’s full range of post-processing solutions, including its vapor smoothing, depowdering, and surface blasting systems. The goal is to expand access to production-ready, scalable post-processing for manufacturers looking to reduce labor and increase throughput and part quality in AM workflows. TriMech will integrate AMT’s solutions and offer sales, support, and service for the systems across Canada and the U.S.

“As additive manufacturing continues to scale into full production, streamlined and automated post-processing has become mission-critical. TriMech’s deep expertise and broad reach in the North American market make them an ideal partner to help deliver AMT’s solutions to customers seeking next-generation manufacturing performance,” said Paul Carlson, Chief Commercial Officer of AMT.

Authentise Offering New Mass Market Bundle with Autodesk Fusion

In February, Authentise and Autodesk launched a beta program to integrate Autodesk’s Fusion Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) into Authentise’s Flows production management system, combining cloud-powered automation with local control for manual edits and seamless machine connectivity. After a positive reception at AMUG 2025, Authentise has announced the next step in this collaboration: a new mass market bundled pricing, including Autodesk Fusion, to speed up end-to-end digital manufacturing. This joint offering will make the integrated manufacturing solutions available to a wider audience, which addresses increased demand in the market for reliable, automated manufacturing tools that are capable and cost-effective. Starting this month, Authentise will offer two bundles: the Polymer Bundle, with an annual cost of $33,000, Authentise Flows, and five named Autodesk Fusion users; and the Metal Bundle, at $46,500 a year, Authentise Flows, Authentise Material Genealogy, and five named users for Autodesk Fusion, including Process Simulation and 5-axis Milling. There are no license fees charged during rollout, and only 50% of the deployment fee is due to begin. Future releases will deepen this integration.

“We’ve seen how compelling this integration is for companies who want a simpler, smarter way to produce parts. By combining the world-class design and simulation tools of Autodesk Fusion with our agile production management platform, we’re giving engineers and manufacturers a full-stack digital thread at a fraction of the effort and risk it usually takes,” said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise.

After Printfrastructure Project, United Utilities Accelerates Daily 3D Printing Use

The two-year Water Industry Printfrastructure project led by United Utilities, ChangeMaker3D, the PrintCity hub at Manchester Metropolitan University, and Scottish Water has almost concluded. With financial support from the Ofwat Innovation Fund, the team explored the use of polymer and concrete 3D printing for applications in the water sector. The project achieved some exciting milestones, like the establishment of a temporary concrete 3D printing facility at Wigan Wastewater Treatment Works, which 3D printed infrastructure elements like manhole rings, overflow chambers, and walls. In fact, United Utilities became the first water company in the UK to install 3D printed containment walls in an operational environment that complied with the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED). The company has decided to advance its use of 3D printing in daily operations and water infrastructure projects, and will also scale up the technology to support its £5.1 billion investment program for the current AMP8 regulatory period. The company has started using 3D printed components, like instrument troughs and wastewater jet nozzles, in its day-to-day operations, and 3D printed lab equipment is being used by both United Utilities and Scottish Water.

“We’ve all learned so much through this project and it is no exaggeration to say it is transformative,” said United Utilities chief engineer (innovation and carbon) Lisa Mansell. “We’ve seen tangible results using both techniques and it’s clear that 3D printing will play an important role in driving efficiency in construction and daily operations. “As well as being able to print assets in a matter of hours rather than days or weeks, the techniques have proven to be financially and environmentally efficient with carbon savings of up to 50% possible. We’ve already seen a lot of interest from other water companies, and it is encouraging to see that some are already adopting these techniques.”

