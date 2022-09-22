3D Printing Thought Leaders Gather for Free Online Event, AM Investment Strategies 2022

After its inaugural launch last year, AM Investment Strategies is back for its second year. The free virtual event, hosted by SmarTech Analysis and Stifel, will take place online November 10, 2022. That is one week ahead of Formnext 2022, giving trade show attendees plenty of insight into the macroeconomics of the additive manufacturing (AM) market as they fly into Frankfurt.

As was the case with the 2021 launch, AM Investment Strategies 2022 will feature two roundtable discussions with the 3D printing industry’s financial leaders. These analysts, CEOs, and capital investors will shed light on such topics as investment in the public markets, venture and private equity, mergers and acquisitions in the public and private markets, and market data related to 3D printing growth and expectations. The roundtables will be divided as follows:

Nov 10, 2022 – 9:00am – 10:30am:

Nov 10, 2022 – 11:00am – 12:30pm:

Given the unique financial activity associated with AM at the moment, this event will be crucial for understanding the sector’s trajectory. The global economy is struggling to maintain balance and growth, leading to layoffs and instability within 3D printing. However, the technology is also seen as vital to actually mitigating supply chain disruptions and, therefore, is leading to increased investment on the part of giant conglomerates, such as Siemens and Mitsubishi. These industry thought leaders will be able to provide knowledge from inside and outside of AM companies in the midst of this historic time in AM.

For a sense of last year’s roundtables, see the videos below. Register for the free AM Investment Strategies 2022 here.

