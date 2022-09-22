AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing Thought Leaders Gather for Free Online Event, AM Investment Strategies 2022

4 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusiness
Formnext

Share this Article

After its inaugural launch last year, AM Investment Strategies is back for its second year. The free virtual event, hosted by SmarTech Analysis and Stifel, will take place online November 10, 2022. That is one week ahead of Formnext 2022, giving trade show attendees plenty of insight into the macroeconomics of the additive manufacturing (AM) market as they fly into Frankfurt.

As was the case with the 2021 launch, AM Investment Strategies 2022 will feature two roundtable discussions with the 3D printing industry’s financial leaders. These analysts, CEOs, and capital investors will shed light on such topics as investment in the public markets, venture and private equity, mergers and acquisitions in the public and private markets, and market data related to 3D printing growth and expectations. The roundtables will be divided as follows:

Nov 10, 2022 – 9:00am – 10:30am:

  • Panelist 1: Stephen Butkow, Stifel, Managing Director
  • Panelist 2: Scott Dunham, SmarTech, EVP Research
  • Panelist 3: Troy Jensen, Lake Street Financial, Senior Research Analyst
  • Panelist 4: Max Lobovsky, Formlabs, CEO
  • Panelist 5: Arno Held, AM Ventures, Managing Director
  • Panelist 6: Benny Buller, Velo3D, CEO
  • Panelist 7: Jeffrey Graves, 3D Systems, CEO
  • Panelist 8: Shai Terem, Markforged, President & CEO
  • Moderator 1: Lawrence Gasman, SmarTech, President
  • Moderator 2: Oliver Smith, Rethink Additive & SmarTech, Lead Europe Analyst

Nov 10, 2022 – 11:00am – 12:30pm:

Given the unique financial activity associated with AM at the moment, this event will be crucial for understanding the sector’s trajectory. The global economy is struggling to maintain balance and growth, leading to layoffs and instability within 3D printing. However, the technology is also seen as vital to actually mitigating supply chain disruptions and, therefore, is leading to increased investment on the part of giant conglomerates, such as Siemens and Mitsubishi. These industry thought leaders will be able to provide knowledge from inside and outside of AM companies in the midst of this historic time in AM.

For a sense of last year’s roundtables, see the videos below. Register for the free AM Investment Strategies 2022 here.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: BWM, DCUBED, Neighborhood 91, PPPrint and Shape Memory Alloys

3D Printing Super Materials & Flexible Materials with Roboze & Markforged at IMTS 2022

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Software

IMTS 2022: 3D Printing Software with CASTOR and Dyndrite

Last week, I got to visit one of my favorite cities, Chicago, to attend my first International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS). The biennial event is the largest, longest-running industry trade...

September 20, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 18, 2022

In this week’s roundup of webinars and events in the 3D printing industry, Stratasys and Markforged continue their tours, and ASTM International’s CoE is holding a snapshot workshop. HP will...

September 18, 2022
3D Printed Art3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D SoftwareBioprintingBusinessConsumer GoodsHybrid 3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingPost-processingScience & TechnologySocial Issues

3D Printing News Briefs, September 17, 2022: Autodesk Profiles, FDA Clearance & More

We’re starting with software in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Autodesk has released 3D printing profiles for two of The Virtual Foundry’s filaments and Sigma Additive Solutions joined the...

September 17, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

IMTS 2022: 3D Printing is a Manufacturing Technology. Now What?

About a decade ago, 3D printing began to transition into an actual production technology. This saw makers of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) systems engaged in a variety of endeavors to...

September 15, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
Formnext
ExOne
Xerox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
GE Additive
Velo3D
Flashforge
FacFox
3d systems
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides