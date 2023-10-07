3D Printing News Briefs, October 7, 2023: 3D Printed Submarine Parts, Model Sharing, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Bartlett Maritime Corporation and Additive Engineering Solutions are 3D printing submarine parts, and Bambu Lab is launching a new model 3D sharing site. Then on to events, as MiMe Global is having the grand opening of its new location this weekend, and Essentium is opening a filament store in Austin. Finally, 3DMakerpro’s new 3D scanners are super accurate and fit in your pocket!

Bartlett Maritime & AES 3D Printing Submarine Parts

Ohio-based Bartlett Maritime Corporation (BMC) works to build capability and capacity for America’s submarine industrial base, and it’s partnering with fellow Ohio company Additive Engineering Solutions (AES) to develop 3D printed production and shipping tool parts, including assembly jigs and fixtures and custom shipping containers. Founded in 2016 in Akron, AES is the largest company globally dedicated to providing large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) solutions, and also has the largest capacity of LFAM 3D printers. By using LFAM 3D print these jigs and fixtures, production time and cost will be significantly reduced. As for the containers, most submarine components are shipped in single-use, individually made wooden crates. But BMC and AES plan to create custom, reusable 3D printed packaging for equipment and component shipments, which will eliminate waste, reduce shipping damage, and decrease money, material, and labor waste involved in current wooden crating practices.

“AES is an impressive, entrepreneurial small business right here in Ohio that was first in the world to commercialize large format polymer additive manufacturing (LFAM) 3D printing of reinforced thermoplastic parts. Entering into this strategic supplier agreement with AES will help us deliver the solutions the nation needs to address the crisis in submarine maintenance,” said Edward L. Bartlett, Jr., Bartlett Maritime Corporation’s Founder and CEO. “AES has a proven track record of success working with partners in the defense industrial base. The AES team shares our passion for innovative approaches as we work to give the men and women of America’s armed forces the gear they need to meet their mission.”

MakerWorld: Bambu Lab’s New 3D Model Sharing Site

3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab already has the hottest desktop printers on the market, and wants to have the hottest 3D model sharing site as well. Currently in beta testing, its new MakerWorld will compete with Thingiverse, Thangs, and Printables, and to simplify 3D printing for all users, offers pre-sliced models and filament profiles to match any 3D printer brand, not just Bambu Lab. The difference between this and existing file sharing sites focused on end users and model designers is that MakerWorld will invite makers to share their knowledge by volunteering to provide g-code and filament profiles; for each interaction like this, a reward system will offer points that can be redeemed for gift cards, models, filament, and printers. The intellectual property rights of designers will be protected by following copyright licenses, and ensuring that models on the site link to original sources. A dedicated on-call team will deal with any infringement issues.

“We constantly require assistance from experts who possess a profound understanding of the printing process,” Bambu Lab wrote in a blog post. “This collaborative space allows the community to share, discuss, rate, and import these parameters, enhancing the collective knowledge base.”

MiMe Global Celebrates Grand Opening in Youngstown, Ohio

Ohio-based 3D printing company MiMe Global specializes in high-quality miniature replicas of its customers to celebrate moments captured in time, and also offers 3D printed nightlights, materials, and 3D printer sales and services. In June of 2019, the company won the Eastwood Mall Small Shop Showdown competition, receiving six months of free rent, advertising, and marketing from the Cafaro Company, which owns the mall complex. MiMe has done so well for itself since then that it closed its location in the Eastwood Mall, and is officially opening its new store in the Mahoning Valley this weekend!

Today, October 7th, the first 100 customers to the store at 2533 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown will receive free coupons to win prizes, and from 12 to 6 pm, there will also be giveaway discounts and general tours, highlighting the store’s 3D printing and photogrammetry technology. During that time period, there will also be vouchers for the several food truck vendors parked outside. Finally, MiMe will donate 25% of each 3D printed pet figurine purchased during the event to the Animal Welfare League, and each pet will receive a free bandana. On Sunday, October 8th, there will be an official ribbon-cutting.

Essentium Announces Launch of Physical Filament Store in Texas

In other brick-and-mortar store news, industrial 3D printing solutions provider Essentium, Inc. has announced the launch of a physical filament store in its hometown of Austin, Texas—a direct result of the partnership it recently formed with 3D-Fuel. The companies aim to foster local maker engagement and accelerate 3D printing possibilities with this strategic move, as there is not currently a physical store dedicated to the 3D printing community in that particular metro area. 3D-Fuel had success with a similar store in Fargo, North Dakota, and this is where Essentium’s new Austin 3D Printing will draw inspiration, offering interactions with 3D printing experts and expedited same-day printing services, along with premium USA-made filaments in over 40 colors. Finally, the company will also demonstrate environmental responsibility in its new store by offering spool recycling services.

“Our physical filament store embodies innovation and offers cutting-edge 3D printing tech for makers. It aims to redefine accessibility, making 3D printing tangible and interactive,” said Nirup Nagabandi, PhD, Vice President of Materials Engineering, Essentium. “The store bridges technology with personal interaction, creating a dynamic space where visitors can engage with experts, receive expert material guidance, and actively participate in immersive tours that demystify the intricate process of filament production.”

3DMakerpro’s Pocket-Sized Seal & Seal Lite Scanners Available on Indiegogo

If you’ve ever looked at a handheld 3D scanner and thought, “Nope, it’s just not portable enough,” I present to you the 3DMakerpro Seal and Seal Lite. The pocket-sized scanner, and its alternative model, is from Hong Kong’s 3DMakerpro, and is said to take incredibly accurate 0.01mm scans to help users easily make highly detailed, precision 3D prints. Pre-orders began in late August via Indiegogo, and with a week left, 3DMakerpro has already more than made up its original campaign price of $12,769—so far, it’s raised $1,364,035!

The extremely portable Seal scanner, which is made of an aluminum alloy and weighs about 200 grams, works in bright sunlight, uses blue light for more accurate and detailed scans at a higher resolution, and with a 24-bit high-quality color CMOS image sensor and texture camera, supports full color and whole texture capture in high-definition; however, the Seal Lite, made of a tough plastic, only captures in mono. There are also anti-shake optical lenses, AI smart technology, and a power grip with gimbal, so you can take stable scans no matter the environment you’re in. The scanners also feature a built-in 10,000 mAh battery, which enables up to 240 continuous minutes of scanning time, USB-C to connect to smart accessories, and professional JMStudio software is user-friendly. There’s still time to take advantage of early bird savings for the Seal and Seal Lite, so visit the Indiegogo campaign while you can.

