GKN Taps IperionX for Recycled Titanium 3D Printing

IperionX Limited, an emerging force in additive manufacturing (AM), has teamed up with legacy manufacturer GKN Aerospace to revolutionize the way titanium is used in the aerospace, space, and military sectors.
The key to their latest collaboration lies in the remarkable advancements made by IperionX in titanium manufacturing technology. IperionX has successfully developed 100% recycled titanium powder using scrap titanium feedstocks provided by GKN Aerospace. Thanks to the firm’s patented Hydrogen Sintering and Phase Transformation (HSPT) technology, IperionX will be able to produce titanium plates and other components for GKN with strength and stress limits on par with traditionally forged titanium alloys. The collaboration between IperionX and GKN is not just a business agreement but a culmination of successful testing and validation of IperionX’s 100% recycled titanium powder.
One of the standout aspects of this collaboration is its contribution to establishing a sustainable U.S. titanium supply chain. While the United States imports over 95% of the titanium required for its advanced manufacturing, IperionX seeks to bring titanium and other metal production back to the United States. Re-establishing domestic manufacturing capability will both strengthen the supply chain while providing lower-cost, eco-friendly titanium products. Furthermore, IperionX’s HSPT technology is able to produce titanium with zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions at significantly lower energy costs than the traditional ‘Kroll Process,’ which has remained largely unchanged since the 1940s.
Coming on the heels of the announcement in May that IperionX plans to open the world’s largest recycled titanium powder producing facility, it seems undeniable that the firm will play a large role in the future of American titanium manufacturing. Coupled with GKN Aerospace’s recently constructed facilities in Europe and Asia, American-made titanium will be making a global impact in various projects, from spaceflight to military applications. While IperionX is comparatively new, founded in 2017 at Hyperion Metals, GKN’s origins trace back to the year 1759 and has continuously played a role in AM since the technology emerged, most recently acquiring a 12-laser metal 3D printer from Nikon SLM Solutions.
Taso Arima, CEO of IperionX, sums it up perfectly, saying, “GKN Aerospace is a leader in sustainability and the precision manufacturing of titanium components for the aerospace, space, and military markets. We are very proud to be working with GKN Aerospace to commercialize our market-leading high-performance and sustainable titanium products.”
The weight of this partnership is underscored by GKN Aerospace’s role as a ‘Tier-1’ aerospace supplier, serving over 90% of the world’s aircraft and engine manufacturers and involved in major aerospace projects like the Airbus A320/A330 and Boeing B777/B787. The scope of the collaboration could even broaden to include projects linked to the U.S. Department of Defense, adding another layer of significance to this alliance.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
GE is the Big Winner in DoE’s $72M Advanced Manufacturing Investment
Last week, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $72 million in funding for domestic wind energy and hydropower projects, including over $40 million awarded to projects for advanced manufacturing,...
Ready for 2024: Additive Manufacturing Strategies Gears up to Revolutionize 3D Printing Industry Again
Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) has set the stage for another groundbreaking conference, slated for February 6-8, 2024. After a banner year that surpassed all expectations, the seventh installment is poised...
Printing Money Episode 9: Cubicure, Sigma Additive, Bridge Rounds, Seed Rounds, and Yes…. More on the Stratasys Mergerocalypse
Episode 9 of Printing Money starts with some positive industry news as Alex and Danny discuss Vienna-based Cubicure being acquired by orthodontic company Align Technology. However it’s swings and roundabouts...
3D Printing Financials: The Highlight of Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024
After a resounding success this year, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) is already ramping up for an impactful 2024 event, scheduled for February 6-8. The seventh edition of this essential industry...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.