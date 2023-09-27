GE is the Big Winner in DoE’s $72M Advanced Manufacturing Investment

Last week, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $72 million in funding for domestic wind energy and hydropower projects, including over $40 million awarded to projects for advanced manufacturing, including 3D printing. The remaining funds will also affect the same industrial concerns, insofar as they will be allocated to research projects into certain potential environmental and social impacts of implementing the infrastructure relevant to the manufacturing efforts.
The R&D division of General Electric (GE), GE Research, was the leading recipient of the funding by a wide margin, bringing in well over $20 million, or about half the money that is explicitly for manufacturing R&D. For the largest individual project, involving manufacturing of near net shape metal components for hydropower equipment, GE Research was the sole recipient, being awarded $14.9 million.
This would seem to bode well for GE Vernova, the company that will be formed out of what is currently the GE Renewable division. Like GE HealthCare Technologies did earlier this year, GE Renewable will become GE Vernova at the beginning of 2024 when it spins out of the parent company, which will then remain as GE Aerospace. In addition to the hydropower funding, GE Research also received funds to explore additive manufacturing (AM) for large wind turbine blades and other components, as well as funds for R&D into advanced materials for use in large wind blades.
What will be especially interesting to see is what other companies are brought onto the projects as beneficiaries of GE Research’s funds. One company that I specifically have in mind is COBOD, the Danish-based world leader in additive construction (AC) platforms. In April 2022, GE Renewable and COBOD announced that they were opening “the world’s largest” research facility for AC, featuring a concrete printer designed by COBOD exclusively for GE. The relevance here is that GE and COBOD have long collaborated on 3D printing bases for wind turbines. The month after the facility was announced, GE Renewable announced that it had become a minority investor in COBOD.
In any case, it is always refreshing to see areas of the US government that aren’t the Department of Defense (DoD) spending big on AM. Even if you only care about national security issues, spreading the money around will, in the long run, be just as important to the US’s national security concerns as anything explicitly defense-related. When the tech-transfer of manufacturing know-how from the DoD to the rest of the government happens en masse, the effectiveness or lack of effectiveness of that process will be largely determined by the extent to which agencies like the DOE have already hit the ground running.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 24, 2023
We’ve got another eventful week coming up in the 3D printing industry! There are events and conferences in several countries, including the U.S., Canada, and Singapore, and webinars on all...
AML3D Makes C-Suite Changes & Ramps Up its Metal 3D Printing Sales in Support of US Navy
The board of AML3D, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of metal additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, recently concluded a four month review of the company’s leadership structure, which has resulted...
Meltio Releases Robotic Cell for DED Metal 3D Printing
Meltio, the Spanish original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of directed energy deposition (DED) metal additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, announced the launch of the company’s latest product offering, the Meltio Robot Cell....
3D Printing News Unpeeled: HI-RAM, Golf Shoes and Style2Fab
At Clemson University Shunyu Liu and her students are developing HI-RAM builds which is a metal 3D printing technology combined with synchronous hot rolling for increased part strength. The MC87...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.