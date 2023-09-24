3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 24, 2023

We’ve got another eventful week coming up in the 3D printing industry! There are events and conferences in several countries, including the U.S., Canada, and Singapore, and webinars on all sorts of topics, from automated wax support removal and 3D printing for cosmetic dentistry to power bed fusion processes, personalized surgical solutions, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

September 25 – 26: International Webinar on 3D Printing & AM

First up, the International Webinar on 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing by Scholars Conferences will take place from September 25-26, with a theme of “Enlightening the latest advancement in 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing.” 3D printing professionals, stakeholders, researchers and innovators, graduate and undergraduate students, and members of the advanced materials supply chain, like service bureaus and software providers, are all welcome to attend the event, which is great for both professional and personal development.

“3D Printing 2023 Webinar will aims to bring together the renowned researchers, scientists and scholars to exchange ideas, to present sophisticated research works and to discuss hot topics in the field and share their experiences on all aspects of 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing.”

Learn more here.

September 25 – 27: ReAM 3D Conference and Showcase

In Duabi this week, ReAM3D, the Middle East’s premier reverse engineering and manufacturing show, will be held. Hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and organized by ALDRICH Energy, the event welcomes industry experts from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements in AM/3D printing and reverse engineering technologies, with a focus on applications in industries like energy and oil & gas. Key service providers and engineers involved in standards, maintenance, and equipment design will offer a fresh perspective, and academics will provide their insights into the current market situation and future trends. SpEE3D, Immensa, Ai Build, Farsoon Technologies, and other big names from the AM industry will be exhibiting at ReAM3D.

“Get ready to be amazed by state-of-the-art Reverse Engineering and Additive Manufacturing technologies at ReAM Show 2023, where you will have the opportunity to connect with industry experts and gain an in-depth understanding of the industry. During the event we will be seeing how Additive Manufacturing is used within the Energy Sector, Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Sector, Mobility Sector, covering the Automotive and Aerospace Industry, Healthcare Sector, with a keen focus on Pharmaceutical industries, and the Construction Sector, focusing on Residential, Commercial and Civil. 3D Printing Experts, Industry Leaders, Manufacturers, Chief Engineers, Software Engineers and more will gather under one roof to highlight the challenges and opportunities this industry offers their audience.”

You can register for the conference here.

September 25 – 28: Micro and Nano Engineering Conference 2023

In Berlin this week, the 49th international Micro and Nano Engineering Conference (MNE)—the flagship event of the International Society for Micro- and Nanotechnology (iMNEs)—will take place from September 25-28. Multiple plenary talks will be held, as well as oral and poster presentations and tutorials and a commercial exhibition, and the conference will also cover the application of micro- and nanostructured devices and microsystems in fields like chemistry, electronics, photonics, and life sciences. Several AM companies will be in attendance, including Nanoscribe, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), Jeol, UpNano, and more.

“It has always been the leading international conference for micro- and nano-fabrication, manufacturing techniques, as well as applications of the fabricated micro/nanostructures, devices and microsystems into electronics, photonics, energy, environment, chemistry and life sciences. The MNE brings together researchers and experts from all over the world to meet and discuss the latest research results and their applications. Furthermore, the conference aims to promote, involve and train young talent in the field of micro and nano engineering.”

You can register for MNE 2023 here.

September 25 – 28: Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show

Also from the 25th through the 28th, the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS) will be going on in Toronto. This is the country’s national stage for manufacturing technologies, industry connections, and best practices, and will focus on the latest advancements in forming, tooling, machine tools, and fabrication technologies, in addition to breakthrough innovations in advanced manufacturing, such as robotics, automation, digital transformation, and additive manufacturing. The event will feature keynote presentations, thought leadership panels, an SME Zone, Smart Theatre, happy hours and networking events, and a technology exhibition, featuring AM industry companies like DMG MORI, TriMech, GoEngineer, Creaform and more.

“For more than 40 years, the CMTS audience from within Canada’s leading industries including automotive and aerospace have come together to source solutions and knowledge from the global leaders in machine tools and tooling, metalworking, and advanced manufacturing.”

You can register for CMTS here.

September 25 – 29: Singapore AM Week

Singapore Additive Manufacturing (AM) Week hasn’t been held in-person since 2019, but that changes this week! This week-long series of AM activities by Singapore’s National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC) focuses on discovery, engagement, innovation, and inspiration, and will end with the Global AM Summit, which we’ll talk more about later. Each day will feature one to three different activities, including workshops, lab tours, a startup pitching session, and a design exhibition.

“Dedicated to the AM ecosystem, the week will bring together international AM experts and industry leaders to connect and exchange valuable insights, applying 3D printing to change the way we design, make and recycle.”

You can register for individual activities by clicking on each day of the program.

September 25 – October 3: ASTM’s Professional Certificate Course

ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) completes its eight-module online Professional Certificate Course in Additive Manufacturing this week. Attendees will gain core foundational knowledge of the AM process chain, and, upon completing a multiple-choice exam at the end, earn a General AM Certificate that serves as the prerequisite for future role-based AM certificates through AMCOE. Plus, once the application form is filled out, attendees can receive 3.2 Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The course, which goes through October 3rd, will cover one module each week, and the final two—the weeks of September 25th and October 3rd—are Mechanical Testing and Qualification & Certification.

“This course will feature 16 experts across the field of additive manufacturing to provide a comprehensive course covering all of the general concepts of the AM process chain to its attendees. Attendees will be given virtual access to two modules per week for self learning and then a live Q&A session with course instructors will be held the following week to review content.”

You can register for the course here.

September 26 – 27: MGA Annual Meeting & Women in AM Summit

We’re back to Berlin for the MGA Annual Meeting & Women in AM Summit 2023 by MGA Mobility | MGA Medical – Mobility goes Additive e.V. The Women in AM Summit, MGA’s event for female leaders in cooperation with Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP), will take place on Tuesday, September 26th, followed by the General Assembly and 3D Evening Event. Then, on Wednesday the 27th, the MGA Annual Meeting will take place, featuring working group pitches, workshops, and panel discussions with great speakers (including our own Joris Peels) about the latest AM developments, and plenty of networking time.

“The world of Additive Manufacturing is currently spinning incredibly fast: major takeovers, internationalisation, China pushing into the markets – it’s time to put it all into an overall context.”

You can register for the MGA Annual Meeting & Women in AM Summit 2023 here.

September 26 – 27: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour is taking its mobile showroom across the U.S. and giving designers, educators, and manufacturers a convenient way to see the company’s latest materials, 3D printers, and solutions. It’s stopping in Houston, Texas this week, first at Sindle Tap, hosted by PADT, on the 26th, and then at the Lone Star Flight Museum on the 27th, hosted by GoEngineer.

“Speak with 3D printing experts from Stratasys and our partners to find out how your organization can benefit from 3D printing – whether it’s bringing a printer in-house or utilizing additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct. Let us show you how Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

September 26: Velo3D Continues Roadshow in Augsburg

Velo3D continues its “The Proof is in the Printing” roadshow this week with a stop in Augsburg, Germany on Tuesday, September 26th, from 9 am to 6 pm CET. The tour, which has been making stops in other cities across Europe, the U.S., and the APAC region, will show attendees how Velo3D’s fully integrated solution can help achieve better part performance, supply chain flexibility, and repeatability. There will also be breakfast, real-world examples of customer-printed parts, several experts to answer all of your questions, lunch, and networking. The stop will be held at Augsburg Energy Academy at Velo3D’s EU Technology Center.

“If you have struggled with production of high-quality, metal AM parts, our “Proof is in the Printing” roadshow is the perfect opportunity to speak with our team and learn how to overcome those challenges. Hear from Velo3D engineers as they share their experience in scaling up metal additive applications.”

You can register for the Augsburg stop here. Stay tuned for future dates and locations!

September 26: Würth Additive Group Demo Days

Würth Additive Group continues its 3D Printers in the Wild events in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 26th. This exclusive event series, taking place at a number of key locations across the U.S., will showcase the power of industrial 3D printing. Each one will cover 3D scanning and making digital models, workflows and software of reverse engineering, a diverse array of materials, digital inventory solutions, and automated post-processing equipment. Plus, if you have a challenge for the team, you can either send your STL file or CAD design early, or bring your part to the event.

“Industrial 3D Printing ain’t easy, but we take a comprehensive approach to simplify it for everyone. Come learn how to make a digital model of a physical part and print it on demand.”

You can register for the event here.

September 26: Automated Wax Support Removal

PostProcess Technologies will hold a webinar about “How it Works: Automated Wax Support Removal” at 10 am EST on the 26th. Attendees will get to see a demonstration of the company’s automated wax support removal solution, and engage in a real-time Q&A with the presenter.

“Conducted by one of our post-processing experts broadcasting from our lab, you will get a close-up view of how software, hardware, and chemistry work together for transformative end part results. See the solutions running on the proprietary AUTOMAT3D® platform and engage in real-time Q&A.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 26: Aerospace Production with Stratasys & GrabCAD Print Pro

At 12 pm EST (11 am CDT) on Tuesday, Stratasys will hold its first of two webinars this week, “Simplifying Part Validation for Aerospace Production with GrabCAD Print Pro.” The software is a great solution for aerospace manufacturers looking to scale AM operations. The speakers for this webinar will be Stratasys VP of Global Software Product Strategy Victor Gerdes and Senior Vertical Applications Engineer Patrick Price, along with Arjun Marrey, Lead Additive Engineer at AlphaStar.

“In our feature webinar, learn how the suite of features and partner plug-ins in the GrabCAD ecosystem will allow additive operations of any size to become faster and more agile. From our new precision center to partner solutions like Alphastar’s simulation technology, come to learn why GrabCAD’s software offering will help you get more out of your 3D printers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 26: Titanium Material Allowable Data for LPBF

While it’s taking a break from its Additive Insights Roadshow, 3D Systems is holding two webinars this week, with the first one at 2 pm EST on the 26th. “Generation of Titanium Material Allowable Data for Laser Powder Bed Fusion” welcomes 3D Systems experts Dr. Mike Shepard, VP of Aerospace and Defense, and Ryan Fishel, Process and Validation Engineer to talk about the company’s high-fidelity dataset, including a range of material and mechanical properties for LaserForm Ti Gr23 (Ti-6Al-4V ELI) 3D printed on the DMP Flex 350.

“The full dataset includes raw data for tensile, fatigue, pin-bearing, shear, compression, chemistry, microstructure, and more. This data may be useful to:

Accelerate machine, material, and part qualification for critical applications.

Perform a delta qualification for new machines to demonstrate equivalence to the dataset.

Add to internal datasets for Laser Powder Bed Fusion of Metals (PBF-LB/M) process qualification.”

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.