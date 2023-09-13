3D Printing News Unpeeled: 16 & 20 lasers & Mighty Buildings Gets $52m

Farsoon Technologies and Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) both unveiled large powder bed fusion machines. Farsoon´s FS1521M has 16 fiber lasers and a 1.5 meters by 850mm Z-axis build volume. BLT´s BLT-S800 has a 800mmx800mx600mm build volume 20 laser system.
Silca’s has released a 3D printed titanium derailleur hanger for $99. This part may be lighter and enable more precise gear changes.
Mighty Buildings has gotten $52m in funding from Waed Ventures, Bold Capital and Khosla Ventures. The company has raised $150m so far and has $5m in revenue and a $300m valuation.
