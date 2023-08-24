AMS

3YOURMIND to Accelerate Rapid Part Identifier for 3D Printing in Partnership with EOS

2 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Scanning3D SoftwareAutomotive 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
3D Systems

Share this Article

3YOURMIND, the US-German software company specializing in digital additive manufacturing (AM) inventories for on-demand production, announced that the company has partnered with EOS North America’s Additive Minds to accelerate 3YOURMIND’s Rapid Part Identifier. Additive Minds is EOS’s global network of AM consultants.

The Rapid Part Identifier screens both 2D and 3D digital files in manufacturers’ parts catalogs to speed up and streamline the process of finding good candidates to be replaced with 3D printed counterparts. By partnering with Additive Minds, 3YOURMIND is taking the process a step further, offering companies that digitize their inventories with the Rapid Part Identifier the opportunity to build comprehensive AM strategies onto that foundation.

Along with the fact that both 3YOURMIND and EOS have offices in Novi, Michigan, the partnership makes sense because EOS collaborated with 3YOURMIND to develop the original version of the Rapid Part Identifier. 3YOURMIND was also one of the earliest companies in the portfolio of AM Ventures, the venture capital fund of EOS’s founder, Dr. Hans Langer.

In a press release about 3YOURMIND’s acceleration of the Rapid Part Identifier through its partnership with EOS, Aleksander Ciszek, 3YOURMIND’s co-founder and CEO, said, “EOS has always been a strong supporter of 3YOURMIND and our vision of streamlined, intuitive [AM] workflows. By collaborating with Additive Minds, we look forward to showcasing to EOS customers how simple [AM] can be when it’s backed by strong part business cases from day one.” The senior manager of Additive Minds, Fabian Alefeld, said, “We are providing a path for organizations to leave the whiteboard and Excel spreadsheet world by creating a faster, more professional approach to building a digital parts warehouse ready for AM production. We partnered with 3YOURMIND to help unlock AM’s potential by eliminating what historically required months of analysis, and quickly generate business cases for on-demand, highly-engineered applications.”

Speaking of Novi, Michigan, another thing worth mentioning is that’s where the 15th Annual Ground Vehicle Systems (GVS) Engineering & Technology Symposium was recently held. That event is where Eric Wetzel from the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL) said that the US Army is “looking for more use cases” and “looking for manufacturing partners”, “to expand consideration to other parts” for 3D printing potential on the back of the ARL’s initial success with printing battery brackets for Humvees.

3YOURMIND would certainly be one qualified partner, among other reasons because the company recently extended its Digital Manufacturing Data Vault (DMDV) partnership with the US Marines via a $2.5 million contract, for a project the company has been working on with Phillips Corporation’s Federal Division. It would make sense for the Marines and the Army, at least, to ultimately share a database in this context, as automotive parts are a key overlapping part of both branches’ advanced manufacturing initiatives.

In terms of strategic priority concerning the AM sector as a whole, and particularly in a military context, the issues of cybersecurity and general reliability of the cloud will likely have to be the first area where uncertainty must be lessened to whatever extent possible, before any organization and especially the military will be willing to scale-up the rest of its AM program. Thus, the fact that 3YOURMIND has already been working on this with the marines for over a year means the company has a significant head start over any newcomers in this sure-to-be lucrative niche of the AM sector.

Images courtesy of 3YOURMIND

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Stimulating 3D Printing Supply Chains: Resilient and Portable

Horrific “Potato Face” Toy Comes to Life with 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 13, 2023

I hope your calendar is clear, because there are lots of 3D printing webinars and events to attend this week! America Makes will hold its MMX event and Markforged has...

August 13, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesSports

The Many Ways F1 Teams Have Put 3D Printing into Motorsports

In a sport where speed, weight reduction, and development cycles are key, it’s no wonder why 3D printing and F1 get on like a house on fire. Each year, the...

August 3, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: June 25, 2023

In this week’s roundup, Stratasys continues its tour, and there are a few other in-person events, such as the Carbon Capture Technology Expo. Women in 3D Printing is holding a...

June 25, 2023
3D PrintingSports

Are 3D Printed Racket Dampeners the Future of Tennis?

Have you ever played tennis, looked down at your dampener, and thought, “Yeah—nah, this should be 3D printed!” Well, if you have, check out AMbelievable, a 3D printing startup out...

June 16, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
EOS AMCM
Formnext
Velo3D
3D Systems
3D Systems
BASF/Forward AM
Flashforge
HP
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides