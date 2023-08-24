3YOURMIND to Accelerate Rapid Part Identifier for 3D Printing in Partnership with EOS

3YOURMIND, the US-German software company specializing in digital additive manufacturing (AM) inventories for on-demand production, announced that the company has partnered with EOS North America’s Additive Minds to accelerate 3YOURMIND’s Rapid Part Identifier. Additive Minds is EOS’s global network of AM consultants.
The Rapid Part Identifier screens both 2D and 3D digital files in manufacturers’ parts catalogs to speed up and streamline the process of finding good candidates to be replaced with 3D printed counterparts. By partnering with Additive Minds, 3YOURMIND is taking the process a step further, offering companies that digitize their inventories with the Rapid Part Identifier the opportunity to build comprehensive AM strategies onto that foundation.
Along with the fact that both 3YOURMIND and EOS have offices in Novi, Michigan, the partnership makes sense because EOS collaborated with 3YOURMIND to develop the original version of the Rapid Part Identifier. 3YOURMIND was also one of the earliest companies in the portfolio of AM Ventures, the venture capital fund of EOS’s founder, Dr. Hans Langer.
Speaking of Novi, Michigan, another thing worth mentioning is that’s where the 15th Annual Ground Vehicle Systems (GVS) Engineering & Technology Symposium was recently held. That event is where Eric Wetzel from the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL) said that the US Army is “looking for more use cases” and “looking for manufacturing partners”, “to expand consideration to other parts” for 3D printing potential on the back of the ARL’s initial success with printing battery brackets for Humvees.
3YOURMIND would certainly be one qualified partner, among other reasons because the company recently extended its Digital Manufacturing Data Vault (DMDV) partnership with the US Marines via a $2.5 million contract, for a project the company has been working on with Phillips Corporation’s Federal Division. It would make sense for the Marines and the Army, at least, to ultimately share a database in this context, as automotive parts are a key overlapping part of both branches’ advanced manufacturing initiatives.
In terms of strategic priority concerning the AM sector as a whole, and particularly in a military context, the issues of cybersecurity and general reliability of the cloud will likely have to be the first area where uncertainty must be lessened to whatever extent possible, before any organization and especially the military will be willing to scale-up the rest of its AM program. Thus, the fact that 3YOURMIND has already been working on this with the marines for over a year means the company has a significant head start over any newcomers in this sure-to-be lucrative niche of the AM sector.
Images courtesy of 3YOURMIND
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 13, 2023
I hope your calendar is clear, because there are lots of 3D printing webinars and events to attend this week! America Makes will hold its MMX event and Markforged has...
The Many Ways F1 Teams Have Put 3D Printing into Motorsports
In a sport where speed, weight reduction, and development cycles are key, it’s no wonder why 3D printing and F1 get on like a house on fire. Each year, the...
3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: June 25, 2023
In this week’s roundup, Stratasys continues its tour, and there are a few other in-person events, such as the Carbon Capture Technology Expo. Women in 3D Printing is holding a...
Are 3D Printed Racket Dampeners the Future of Tennis?
Have you ever played tennis, looked down at your dampener, and thought, “Yeah—nah, this should be 3D printed!” Well, if you have, check out AMbelievable, a 3D printing startup out...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.