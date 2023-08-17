US Army Looks to Ramp up 3D Printed Auto Parts

At the 15th Annual Ground Vehicle Systems (GVS) Engineering & Technology Symposium, held this week in Novi, Michigan, Eric Wetzel of the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL) announced that the branch is currently looking to expand its GVS additive manufacturing (AM) activities. Wetzel is the team leader for the project to develop multifunctional AM materials for the US Army’s M998 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV/Humvee) program.
According to Breaking Defense, Wetzel stated at the symposium that the army’s decision to increase its 3D printing for GVS from initial successes with a program started three years ago, to 3D print battery brackets for the M998 using fused filament fabrication (FFF). Breaking Defense reports that Wetzel noted that the impetus behind the M998 project is the impending phase-out of the vehicle’s existing aluminum battery brackets. The 3D printed brackets are already set to be installed on Humvees that will subsequently be field tested by the Maryland Army National Guard.
Wetzel appears to have been right on the money, and this type of foresight perfectly encapsulates why the US military’s increased adoption of AM is so pivotal for the sector. As Wetzel also hinted at in his declaration that the US Army is “looking for manufacturing partners,” the next step in the process is commercialization of the types of applications the military and its private sector partners have spent years developing.
In terms of the GVS realm, as I wrote about earlier this year, this is why the US Army opened the Advanced Manufacturing Commercialization Center (AMCC) in Sterling Heights, Michigan, which, like Novi — the city where the GVS symposium is held — is in the suburbs of Detroit. As has traditionally been the case, the military and the US auto industry, among others, are working in tandem to develop the next generation of manufacturing protocols.
Of course, though, this can’t happen simply because the military commands it to happen, or else it would already be the reality. The more quickly that the military requires the standardization of new manufacturing processes, the more that private industry’s participation will have to be incentivized by the government’s facilitating commercialization of the jointly developed applications.
In other words, the use-cases developed for the military can’t just be applicable to the military, but in fact will have to be equally useful in non-military applications in order to gain acceptance. To emphasize the significance of that detail, the AMCC isn’t the only organization that exists to optimize commercialization of applications developed for the military: there is an entire ecosystem, one that’s constantly growing, dedicated to that objective.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Financials: Markforged Beats, Velo3D Misses
Two 3D printing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) and Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), both reported their Q2 earnings after market close on August 10. Markforged reported in-line earnings per...
3D Printing Financials: Pioneers Stratasys and 3D Systems, Earnings Insights & Merger Potentials
In what was expected to be pivotal day for the additive manufacturing industry, Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) published their second quarter 2023 financial results. While Stratasys...
3D Printing Financials: Services Bureau Proto Labs Reports Earnings Beat, In-Line Revenue for Q2
Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB), the Minnesota-based manufacturing services bureau specializing in 3D printing solutions, announced its Q2 2023 earnings on Friday, August 4, reporting quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of...
Amid Stratasys Merger Buzz, Desktop Metal Unveils Q2 Earnings – 3D Printing Financials
Last time we discussed Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) ‘s earnings, the company was gearing up to merge with Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS). However, in a split second, from June to August...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.