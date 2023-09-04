EPlus3D

3DPOD Episode 167: 3D Printed Foam Casting with Sarah Jordan, CEO of Skuld

Sarah Jordan, a seasoned expert in casting, forging, and metallurgy, is channeling her extensive knowledge into an innovative 3D printing technique with which she founded Skuld. Her startup’s specialization in lost foam casting has led it to pioneer a 3D-printed foam casting method. Despite Sarah’s characteristic humility, it is apparent that she and her team have constructed a sophisticated factory capable of producing low-cost metal parts. By streamlining the casting process, this new technique not only offers economic advantages but also accelerates time to market compared to conventional methods. While Skuld may not yet be a household name, its groundbreaking work has the potential to disrupt not just the world of 3D printing but also the broader manufacturing landscape.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

